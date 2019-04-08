First New York City Screening of ‘Bombardier Blood' Set for April 14th

The New York City Hemophilia Chapter (NYCHC), Octapharma USA and
international non-profit Save One Life will present the first New York
City screening of "Bombardier
Blood" at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 14th at the AMC
Empire 25, 234 West 42nd Street in Times Square. Octapharma is the
sponsor of the free NYC screening and “Bombardier Blood,” the
documentary that features the incredible journey of Chris Bombardier,
the first person with hemophilia to climb Mount Everest and the Seven
Summits.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005214/en/
A reception after the screening will include a question and answer
session with Bombardier, now Executive Director of Save One Life, and
the film’s Director Patrick James Lynch of Believe Limited. “Bombardier
Blood” Executive Producer Alex Borstein, the two-time Emmy-Award winning
actress best known for her work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and
“Family Guy,” has been invited to join the event as well.
“World Hemophilia Day is April 17th so the timing couldn’t be
better to introduce the greater New York City community to the
incredible story of Chris Bombardier,” said Octapharma
USA President Flemming Nielsen. “Octapharma believes that people
with hemophilia can achieve great things in life when they get the
medical care they need so we were really proud to be able to support
Chris on his inspiring journey. ‘Bombardier Blood’ is a call to action
for all of us, particularly the bleeding disorders community, to find
our own Everest and an experience that should not be missed.”
In addition to the film and the NYC screening, Octapharma also sponsored
Bombardier’s climbs of Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, and
Mount Vinson in Antarctica. NYCHC is host of the Times Square event.
Please visit the www.nyhemophilia.org
for ticket information.
“I want everyone to feel the inspiration and possibilities created by
Chris’s climb,” said NYCHC Executive Director Jeremy Griffin. “The film,
to me, is about pushing boundaries to a new horizon where global access
to care is a reality and cures for bleeding disorders are finally within
our reach. Seeing this incredible journey will help you understand that
nothing is impossible.”
Just over 400 people can claim to have climbed the Seven Summits, the
highest peak on each continent, but Bombardier is the first with
hemophilia.
“Sharing the film in Times Square with the New York City Hemophilia
Chapter is going to be incredibly special,” said Bombardier. “Not only
will this venue be incredible, partnering with Octapharma and the
chapter for the event will help bring awareness to the drastic disparity
in bleeding disorders treatment globally and help further Save One
Life's mission of bringing impactful and lasting change to underserved
communities.”
Octapharma USA has created the Facebook page Supporting Bleeding
Disorders to share inspiring patient stories and educational
information. Please visit the page at www.facebook.com/SupportingBleedingDisorders/.
To learn more about “Bombardier Blood,” please visit www.bombardierblood.com.
About the New York City Hemophilia Chapter
The New York City Hemophilia Chapter (NYCHC) is a non-profit 501(c)3
organization incorporated in 2008 to address the needs of the bleeding
disorder community in the greater NYC area. NYCHC’s mission is to foster
a sense of community amongst people affected by bleeding disorders in
the greater NYC area, and to improve their health outcomes and quality
of life. For more information, please visit www.nyhemophilia.org
or call (212) 382-2974.
About the Octapharma Group
Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma
is one of the largest human protein products manufacturers in the world
and has been committed to patient care and medical innovation since
1983. Its core business is the development and production of human
proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. Octapharma employs
approximately 7,100 people worldwide to support the treatment of
patients in over 113 countries with products across the following
therapeutic areas: Hematology (coagulation disorders), Immunotherapy
(immune disorders) and Critical Care. The company’s American subsidiary,
Octapharma USA, is located in Hoboken, N.J. Octapharma operates two
state-of-the-art production sites licensed by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), providing a high level of
production flexibility. For more information, please visit www.octapharmausa.com.
About Save One Life
Save One Life is a nonprofit that offers direct financial assistance to
people with bleeding disorders in 13 developing countries. Hemophilia is
a devastating inherited blood disorder that can still cause severe pain,
crippling and even death when untreated. Developing countries usually
cannot purchase the blood-clotting medicine needed to sustain life.
People with hemophilia can be supported financially for only about a
dollar a day. Save One Life offers direct sponsorships, scholarships,
micro-enterprise grants and camp funding. Save One Life was founded in
2000 by Laureen A. Kelley, author and president of LA Kelley
Communications, and a mother of a child with hemophilia. For more
information, visit www.saveonelife.net
or call 978-352-7652.
