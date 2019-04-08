First New York City Screening of ‘Bombardier Blood' Set for April 14th

Times Square Event Celebrating World Hemophilia Day Features Documentary on Chris Bombardier’s Quest to Climb the Seven Summits

New York City Hemophilia Chapter, Octapharma USA and Save One Life Partner for Free Screening, Q&A Session with History-Making Mountain Climber

The New York City Hemophilia Chapter (NYCHC), Octapharma USA and international non-profit Save One Life will present the first New York City screening of "Bombardier Blood" at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 14th at the AMC Empire 25, 234 West 42nd Street in Times Square. Octapharma is the sponsor of the free NYC screening and “Bombardier Blood,” the documentary that features the incredible journey of Chris Bombardier, the first person with hemophilia to climb Mount Everest and the Seven Summits.

A reception after the screening will include a question and answer session with Bombardier, now Executive Director of Save One Life, and the film’s Director Patrick James Lynch of Believe Limited. “Bombardier Blood” Executive Producer Alex Borstein, the two-time Emmy-Award winning actress best known for her work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Family Guy,” has been invited to join the event as well.

“World Hemophilia Day is April 17th so the timing couldn’t be better to introduce the greater New York City community to the incredible story of Chris Bombardier,” said Octapharma USA President Flemming Nielsen. “Octapharma believes that people with hemophilia can achieve great things in life when they get the medical care they need so we were really proud to be able to support Chris on his inspiring journey. ‘Bombardier Blood’ is a call to action for all of us, particularly the bleeding disorders community, to find our own Everest and an experience that should not be missed.”

In addition to the film and the NYC screening, Octapharma also sponsored Bombardier’s climbs of Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, and Mount Vinson in Antarctica. NYCHC is host of the Times Square event. Please visit the www.nyhemophilia.org for ticket information.

“I want everyone to feel the inspiration and possibilities created by Chris’s climb,” said NYCHC Executive Director Jeremy Griffin. “The film, to me, is about pushing boundaries to a new horizon where global access to care is a reality and cures for bleeding disorders are finally within our reach. Seeing this incredible journey will help you understand that nothing is impossible.”

Just over 400 people can claim to have climbed the Seven Summits, the highest peak on each continent, but Bombardier is the first with hemophilia.

“Sharing the film in Times Square with the New York City Hemophilia Chapter is going to be incredibly special,” said Bombardier. “Not only will this venue be incredible, partnering with Octapharma and the chapter for the event will help bring awareness to the drastic disparity in bleeding disorders treatment globally and help further Save One Life's mission of bringing impactful and lasting change to underserved communities.”

Octapharma USA has created the Facebook page Supporting Bleeding Disorders to share inspiring patient stories and educational information. Please visit the page at www.facebook.com/SupportingBleedingDisorders/. To learn more about “Bombardier Blood,” please visit www.bombardierblood.com.

About the New York City Hemophilia Chapter

The New York City Hemophilia Chapter (NYCHC) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization incorporated in 2008 to address the needs of the bleeding disorder community in the greater NYC area. NYCHC’s mission is to foster a sense of community amongst people affected by bleeding disorders in the greater NYC area, and to improve their health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.nyhemophilia.org or call (212) 382-2974.

About the Octapharma Group

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein products manufacturers in the world and has been committed to patient care and medical innovation since 1983. Its core business is the development and production of human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. Octapharma employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in over 113 countries with products across the following therapeutic areas: Hematology (coagulation disorders), Immunotherapy (immune disorders) and Critical Care. The company’s American subsidiary, Octapharma USA, is located in Hoboken, N.J. Octapharma operates two state-of-the-art production sites licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), providing a high level of production flexibility. For more information, please visit www.octapharmausa.com.

About Save One Life

Save One Life is a nonprofit that offers direct financial assistance to people with bleeding disorders in 13 developing countries. Hemophilia is a devastating inherited blood disorder that can still cause severe pain, crippling and even death when untreated. Developing countries usually cannot purchase the blood-clotting medicine needed to sustain life. People with hemophilia can be supported financially for only about a dollar a day. Save One Life offers direct sponsorships, scholarships, micro-enterprise grants and camp funding. Save One Life was founded in 2000 by Laureen A. Kelley, author and president of LA Kelley Communications, and a mother of a child with hemophilia. For more information, visit www.saveonelife.net or call 978-352-7652.

