First Northern Community Bancorp : Erik Coppens Joins First Northern Bank as Assistant Vice President/Mortgage Loan Officer

07/08/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Kimberly A. DeBra

July 8, 2019

EVP/Chief Communications Officer

FIRST NORTHERN BANK

P.O. Box 547

Dixon, California

(707) 678-3041

Erik Coppens Rejoins First Northern Bank as

Assistant Vice President/Mortgage Loan Officer

Erik Coppens

Assistant Vice President Mortgage Loan Officer

Dixon, Calif.- Tom McLaughlin, Senior Vice President/ Mortgage Loan Department Manager, is pleased to announce that Erik Coppens returns to the Mortgage Loan Team of First Northern Bank as Assistant Vice President/Mortgage Loan Officer.

Erik brings more than 11 years of financial services and mortgage lending experience to First Northern Bank. Prior to rejoining First Northern, he served as Branch Manager for US Bank in Fairfield.

In his new role, Erik will provide tailored loan guidance by assisting his clients in choosing the best home or construction loan for their personal situation. He is looking forward to working with First Northern Bank's customers in the Solano and Sonoma county regions, to bring them a friendly and consultative mortgage loan experience.

He is passionate about helping others work toward their life goals by coaching them on their future personal and financial positioning.

Erik received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Western Governors University. He currently resides in Fairfield, and in his spare time, he enjoys public speaking, playing hockey, trying new restaurants, and spending time with his family and friends.

Erik's office is located at First Northern Bank's Fairfield Financial Center at 1455 Oliver Road, Fairfield, CA 94534. The office is open Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Erik may be reached at 707.399.2416, 707.639.7422 (cell), or ecoppens@thatsmybank.com. NMLS#606569, NMLS#477014 (FNB).

-more-

First Northern Community Bancorp & First Northern Bank

July 8, 2019

About First Northern Bank

As the Region's local leader in small-business lending and customer satisfaction, First Northern specializes in relationship banking. Experts are available in small-business, commercial, real estate and agribusiness lending, as well as mortgage loans. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender. Non-FDIC insured Investment and Brokerage Services are available at every branch location, through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., including: Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland. This summer, the Bank will open a full-service branch in Rancho Cordova to serve the communities along the Highway 50 corridor. The Bank has a commercial lending office in Walnut Creek and a mortgage loan office in Sonoma. Real estate mortgage and small-business loan officers are available by appointment in any of the Bank's branches. First Northern is rated as a Veribanc "Blue Ribbon" Bank and a "5-Star Superior" Bank by Bauer Financial, for the earnings period of March 31, 2019 (www.veribanc.comand www.bauerfinancial.com). The Bank can be found on the Web at thatsmybank.com, on Facebookand on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" about First Northern Community Bancorp and its subsidiaries (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, including but not limited to statements about market conditions and current expectations about strategic focus and competitive advantages, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. More detailed information about these risk factors is contained in the Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10- K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and any reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made. For further information regarding the Company, please read the Company's reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

###

Disclaimer

First Northern Community Bancorp published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 18:47:14 UTC
