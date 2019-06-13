First Northern Community Bancorp : Jose Rodriguez Joins First Northern Bank as Vice President/Business Banking Relationship Manager

In his role as VP/Business Banking Relationship Manager, Jose will be responsible for business development and relationship management in Rancho Cordova, Gold River, Folsom, El Dorado Hills and the surrounding communities. His office will be located at the Bank's new Rancho Cordova Branch (currently under construction) at 2901 Sunrise Blvd, Suite 100. The Rancho Cordova Branch is expected to open in mid-July. In the interim, Jose is available by appointment and can be reached at (650) 219-4624 (cell), or jrodriguez@thatsmybank.com.

About First Northern Bank

