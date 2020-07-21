Log in
First Quarter 2020 Air Fare Drops to New Low

07/21/2020 | 11:26am EDT

Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics, BTS Air Fares, Origin and Destination Survey

Highest: 14 airports with 50,000-99,999 originating passengers ($365)
Lowest: 21 airports with 500,000-999,999 originating passengers ($326)

Additional data: see Top 100 Airports or All Airports. Second Quarter 2020 average fare data will be released Oct. 20.

Standard error: Results for average fares are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. Averages for airports with smaller samples may be less reliable.

Note: Results for average fares (actual and inflation-adjusted) are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. For Q1 2020 results based on all itinerary fares, the standard error is 0.32 and the median fare is $274.36. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $335.60 to $336.65. For results based on round-trip fares, the standard error is 0.43 and the median fare is $343.62. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $402.67 to $404.07. For results based on one-way fares, the standard error is 0.39 and the median fare is $187.85. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $244.28 to $245.58.

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:25:01 UTC
