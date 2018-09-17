First Randomized Controlled Trial in Portopulmonary Hypertension Shows OPSUMIT® (macitentan) Significantly Improved Pulmonary Vascular Resistance Compared with Placebo

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical
Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has announced the results of the first
randomized controlled trial in portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH), which
showed OPSUMIT® (macitentan) significantly improved pulmonary
vascular resistance (PVR) compared with placebo, meeting the primary
endpoint of the study. Presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at
the European Respiratory Society (ERS) meeting in France, the
PORtopulmonary hypertension Treatment wIth maCitentan ─ a randOmized
clinical trial (PORTICO) showed the safety of macitentan in PoPH was
consistent with that observed in previous clinical trials.
PoPH is a subset of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), associated
with portal hypertension (increased blood pressure in the portal vein)1
often due to cirrhosis2. PoPH is increasingly recognized and
evidence suggests that it is the fourth most common form of PAH3.
In many cases, patients with PoPH are only diagnosed as part of an
assessment for liver transplantation; however, severe PAH is a
contraindication for liver transplant due to poor post-operative
prognosis4.
"The findings of PORTICO are relevant because if patients with PoPH can
be treated to successfully lower pulmonary vascular pressure and
resistance, more patients may be eligible for liver transplant as they
will potentially have a better prognosis for this surgery,” said the
lead investigator, Olivier Sitbon, MD, PhD, Professor of Respiratory
Medicine at the South Paris University. “The fact that the hepatic
safety profile of macitentan in patients with PoPH was consistent with
that observed in previous trials is particularly reassuring, as PoPH
patients are typically excluded from PAH clinical trials on safety
grounds.”
Data supporting the use of PAH therapies in PoPH are extremely limited
and are mostly from single-center, open-label studies5-7. To
date, none of the approved PAH treatments have been shown to improve
cardiopulmonary hemodynamics in PoPH in a randomized controlled clinical
trial.
In the PORTICO trial8, patients were randomized to receive
macitentan 10mg (n=43) or placebo (n=42) once daily. After 12 weeks of
treatment, macitentan significantly improved PVR (primary endpoint met,
35% reduction vs placebo, p<0.0001), mean pulmonary arterial pressure
(mPAP; macitentan reduced mPAP by 5.99 mmHg vs placebo, p<0.0001) and
cardiac index (macitentan increased cardiac index by 0.52 L/min/m2
vs placebo, p=0.0009)9.
There was no significant difference between macitentan and placebo
groups in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) or WHO Functional Class (FC).
The most common adverse events (macitentan vs placebo) were peripheral
edema (25.6 vs 11.9%) and headache (16.3 vs 16.7%)9.
OPSUMIT is an orally active endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) that is
currently approved in the US and Europe for the treatment of PAH10,11.
ABOUT PORTOPULMONARY HYPERTENSION (PoPH)
PoPH is a form of
pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) associated with portal
hypertension with or without underlying chronic liver disease12.
However, as cirrhosis is the most common cause of portal hypertension,
advanced liver disease is often encountered in patients with PoPH2.
The symptoms associated with PoPH are similar, if not identical, to most
other forms of PAH. They are non-specific and can range from mild
breathlessness and fatigue during normal daily activity to symptoms of
right heart failure and severe restrictions on exercise capacity and
ultimately, reduced life expectancy4. The diagnosis of PoPH
is often only made as part of an assessment for liver transplantation4,
which can lead to a significant delay in diagnosis and patient care.
To date, no other approved PAH treatment besides OPSUMIT has
demonstrated benefit in PoPH in a dedicated randomized controlled
clinical trial.
ABOUT THE PORTICO STUDY9
PORTICO
(PORtopulmonary hypertension Treatment wIth maCitentan ─ a randOmized
clinical trial) is a Phase IV, prospective, randomized,
placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter, parallel-group study to
assess the efficacy and safety of macitentan 10 mg in patients with PoPH.
In PORTICO, 85 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of PoPH were
randomized in a 1:1 ratio into two treatment groups (macitentan 10mg or
placebo) over a 12-week double-blind treatment period. The study started
in June 2015 and was completed in October 2017.
The study met its primary endpoint; after 12 weeks of treatment, there
was a significant reduction of 35% in pulmonary vascular resistance
(PVR) for macitentan compared with placebo (geometric mean ratio [95%
CI]: 0.65 [0.59, 0.72] p<0.0001).
The study also showed a significant positive effect of macitentan
compared with placebo on mean pulmonary arterial pressure (mPAP) and
cardiac index. After 12 weeks of treatment, macitentan significantly
improved mPAP (macitentan reduced mPAP by 5.99 mmHg vs placebo,
p<0.0001) and cardiac index (macitentan increased cardiac index by 0.52
L/min/m2 vs placebo, p=0.0009). There was no significant
difference between groups in change from baseline for six-minute walk
distance (6MWD) or WHO Functional Class (FC).
Macitentan was well tolerated in this patient population and safety was
in general consistent with the known safety profile for the treatment
from previous clinical studies. The most frequently (≥10%) reported
adverse events (macitentan vs placebo) were peripheral edema (25.6 vs
11.9%) and headache (16.3 vs 16.7%). There was a mean decrease in
hemoglobin with macitentan of 1.8 g/dL. No patients discontinued the
study due to liver enzyme elevations, and only one patient treated with
macitentan experienced alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and/or aspartate
aminotransferase (AST) ≥3x upper limit of normal.
ABOUT OPSUMIT (macitentan)
OPSUMIT, an orally available
endothelin receptor antagonist, resulted from a tailored drug discovery
process in Actelion's laboratories.
In the US, OPSUMIT is indicated for the treatment of PAH, WHO Group I to
delay disease progression11.
Disease progression included: death, initiation of intravenous (IV) or
subcutaneous prostanoids, or clinical worsening of PAH (decreased
6-minute walk distance, worsened PAH symptoms and need for additional
PAH treatment). OPSUMIT also reduced hospitalization for PAH11.
In Europe, OPSUMIT is indicated, as monotherapy or in combination, for
the long-term treatment of PAH in adult patients of WHO Functional Class
(FC) II to III10.
The effectiveness of OPSUMIT was established in a long-term study in PAH
patients with predominantly WHO FC II-III symptoms treated for an
average of two years. Patients were treated with OPSUMIT monotherapy or
in combination with PDE5 inhibitors or inhaled prostanoids. Efficacy has
been shown in a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable PAH,
PAH associated with connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with
corrected simple congenital heart disease10.
OPSUMIT is very likely to cause major birth defects. In both the US and
Europe, it is contraindicated for use in pregnancy10,11. In
Europe, contraindications for OPSUMIT also include patients with severe
hepatic impairment and those with elevated aminotransferase levels three
times upper limit of normal; it is also not recommended in patients with
moderate hepatic impairment. Liver enzyme tests should be obtained prior
to initiation of OPSUMIT10. Patients should be monitored for
signs of hepatic injury and monthly monitoring of ALT and AST is
recommended10. In the US, OPSUMIT is distributed under a risk
evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS); baseline liver enzymes should
be obtained and patients treated with OPSUMIT should be monitored as
clinically indicated11.
ABOUT ACTELION
In June 2017, Actelion became part of the
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Actelion's
medicines have helped to expand and strengthen Janssen's portfolio with
leading, differentiated in-market medicines and promising late-stage
compounds. Janssen has added Pulmonary Hypertension as a therapeutic
area of focus to maintain the leadership position Actelion has built in
this important disease area. Learn more at www.actelion.com.
ABOUT THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON
At
the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are
working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding
new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease
inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most
promising science. We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the
health of everyone in it. Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Learn more at
www.janssen.com.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding OPSUMIT®
(macitentan). The reader is cautioned not to rely on these
forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current
expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize,
actual results could vary materially from the expectations and
projections of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, any of the other Janssen
Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and
uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including
the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory
approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties
and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products
and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product
efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory
action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of
health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and
regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward
health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these
risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson &
Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31
December, 2017, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and
in the company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and
the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov,
www.jnj.com
or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither the Janssen Pharmaceutical
Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking
statement as a result of new information or future events or
developments.
