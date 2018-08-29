Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Reliance Bancshares : Hill brings close to 30 years of experience to the bank's markets in the Carolinas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

First Reliance Bank announces the addition of Tracey Hill as director of treasury services. In this role, Hill will be responsible for developing and managing the bank's commercial deposit relationships across the bank's footprint.

A certified treasury professional (CTP), Hill's background includes close to 30 years of experience in treasury management, operations and sales with banks located in Charlotte, N.C. In addition, his experience includes the formation of a treasury services platform for a community bank, which provided him the unique perspective from the ground up on how to design and implement cash management solutions for small businesses.

'Experienced treasury service bankers like Tracey are a trusted resource for our business customers,' said David Barksdale, North Carolina president, First Reliance Bank. 'He is extremely knowledgeable about the available banking products and skilled at identifying the most effective options for managing cash. Tracey's 'do what it takes' mindset to customer service complements our unique approach to community banking and we are fortunate to have him join our team.'

'Business customers, large and small, have unique needs that often require more creative solutions,' said Hill. 'It was important to me to work with a bank, like First Reliance, that offered the range and level of banking products, as well as the flexibility required to help my customers reach their goals.'

Hill received a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.


FacebookGoogle +PinterestLinkedInShareThisEmail

Disclaimer

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Rebound Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market
AQ
10:23aHiscox Selects Hi Marley's Intelligent Messaging Solution for Customer Communication
PR
10:23aDeparture of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
GL
10:23aGlobal High Strength Steel Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2018 to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:22aVEDANTA RESOURCES : Proposed entry into 41 revenue sharing contracts
PU
10:22aFAIR OAKS INCOME FUND : Publication of Interim Financial Report
PU
10:22aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of LEATHER AND TANNERIES Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:22aSAP : Building a Business Case for Sustainability through Data
PU
10:22aPAK ELEKTRON : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of CABLE AND ELECTRICAL GOODS Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:22aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
3U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
4LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk doubles down on 'pedo' claims against UK cave diver

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.