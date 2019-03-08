First Resource Bank : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 14, 2019 – March 8, 2019 (PDF)

NEWS RELEASE For Immediate Release Media Contact: March 8, 2019 Glenn Marshall, President & CEO 610-561-6013

FIRST RESOURCE BANK to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 14, 2019

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

EXTON, PA - First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) today announced that Glenn B. Marshall, President & CEO, will present live on March 14, 2019 at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: Thursday, March 14, 2019 TIME: 9:30 AM EST LINK: https://tinyurl.com/314Pre-OTCBanksVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

• 2018 had record annual net income of $2.2 million, a 28% increase over the prior year

• Non-interest bearing deposits grew 27% during 2018

• Loans grew 13% during 2018, the fifth consecutive year of double digit loan growth

• Total assets at December 31, 2018 exceeded $300 million

• Construction has begun on the Bank's third branch location in Wayne, PA.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com.Member FDIC.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS

First Resource Bank Glenn B. Marshall President & CEO 610-561-6013GMarshall@firstresourcebank.com

VirtualInvestorConferences.com John Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221johnv@otcmarkets.com