First Responder Technologies Inc. Exhibiting at Booth 504, XFuture Conference, Sept 22-23, 2019

09/17/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2019) - First Responder Technologies Inc. would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #504 at the Extraordinary Future Conference (XFuture) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday September 22 - Monday September 23, 2019.

First Responder Technologies was established to commercialize technology that detects concealed weapons and to assist law enforcement in the performance of their duties, helping ensure their safety and the safety of the general public. With an exclusive, global license from Rutgers University we are developing a WiFi based perimeter security solution, allowing us to provide first responders with better situational awareness and detection capability to deter and detect threats from mass shooting and terrorist events.

The Extraordinary Future conference drives innovation in Canada by connecting technology companies with capital. Whether you are a tech company looking to get a better understanding of investment opportunities or you are a business savvy investor looking for the next big thing, there is no other conference in Vancouver that is like Extraordinary Future.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/extraordinary-future. Use the promo code FUTURE30 for 30% off your ticket.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

First Responder Technologies
Robert F. Delamar, CEO
+1 778-689-4572
robert@firstrespondertech.com
www.firstrespondertech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47868


© Newsfilecorp 2019
