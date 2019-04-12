First Responders Children's Foundation and CSX Partner to Provide Scholarships to Children of First Responders

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With partnership funding from CSX, the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive, is proud to announce that additional scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year are now available for eligible candidates nationwide.



“We know all too well the sacrifice first responder families make to ensure our safety and that of our communities,” said FRCF Co-Executive Director Dawne Troupe. “With CSX, we have a shared mission to give back to our heroes of tomorrow, by offering critical support to help them pursue their education and their dreams.”

Scholarships are awarded to children of first responders pursuing an undergraduate education who have demonstrated not only academic merit but community leadership and extracurricular achievement as well. Since 2006, FRCF has awarded more than $780,000 through 320 college scholarships and emergency grants to first responder families and departments across 37 states.

To expand the reach and resources for students, FRCF recently partnered with CSX, a leading supplier of freight transportation, as part of its new CSX Pride in Service initiative, which aims to connect first responders, service members and their families to the resources and support they need – when and where they need it. FRCF is working closely with CSX to achieve their goal of impacting more than 100,000 heroes and their families within the next two years.

“We are proud to partner with the First Responders Children’s Foundation to recognize the next generation of our community’s heroes. As an employer of 3,700 first responders, veterans and active duty military, we see the impact service men and women have in our communities every day. With the sacrifices – including injuries and tragedies – many of these families endure, we are just so thankful to be able to support these children who are so deserving of a hand up,” said Bryan Tucker, Vice President, Corporate Communications, CSX.

FRCF’s partnership with CSX also includes emergency grants bestowed to first responder children whose parent lost their life or became disabled in the line of duty, as well as industry grants for public safety education and child safety needs. FRCF is proud to be working alongside Blue Star Families, Operation Gratitude, Operation Homefront, and Wounded Warrior Project to help achieve CSX’s goal.

Qualified candidates can learn more and apply at www.firstresponderkids.org/scholarships . Scholarship applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and the annual deadline to apply is July 1.

About First Responder Children’s Foundation

The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive and become the heroes of tomorrow. Understanding the sacrifice first responder families make to ensure our safety, FRCF provides strategic support through scholarships and grants, while hosting family-friendly events to help establish support networks for first responder families nationwide. More information on FRCF is available at www.firstresponderkids.org .

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com .

Media Contact:

Joanna Black

646-912-2681

joannab@uptomoregood.com