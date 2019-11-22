First Responders Children's Foundation to Announce Scholarship in Honor of 9/11 First Responder Luis Alvarez at the 19th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast

A presentation will be made to the family of NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez



NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) will announce a scholarship in honor of and named for NYPD Detective Luis G. Alvarez at the Foundation’s 19th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast on Thanksgiving morning at the Bryant Park Grill. The Foundation will welcome NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill; FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro; Port Authority of NY & NJ Superintendent of Police Edward Cetnar; Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

The Foundation will recognize NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill for his support of FRCF throughout his years in public service. The First Responders Children’s Foundation Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast is expected to mark one of O’Neill’s last official public appearances as NYPD Commissioner prior to his stepping down on November 30, 2019.

Over 1,500 guests are expected to attend the 19th annual Breakfast that began in the wake of 9/11 to provide a welcoming holiday community for first responder families who endured tragedy. Today, First Responders Children’s Foundation continues to host the Breakfast for families of first responders who have been lost or injured in the line of duty. Guests are invited to view the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from a designated area along the Parade route following breakfast and presentations.

“The 19th Annual First Responders Children’s Foundation Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast provides a live Parade experience for 1,500 children and family members of fallen first responders” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “It’s a wonderful and personal way to show gratitude to our uniformed heroes and their families on this national holiday of thanks. Attendance at the annual breakfast has grown every year since 9/11 which demonstrates not only the relevance of our mission today more than ever, but also serves as a stark reminder of the number of first responders who put their lives on the line for us daily. Thanksgiving Day is a time to thank first responders for their service and let them know we are committed to meeting the needs of their families. Sponsors and donors allow all first responder families to attend the Breakfast at no cost, and proceeds from donations to the Foundation also support scholarships and grants for first responder families who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Contributions to the Foundation have a direct and immediate impact on the children whose families have sacrificed so much already.”

A scholarship named after and honoring NYPD Detective Luis G. Alvarez will be announced. Alvarez, who passed away from 9/11-related illnesses, is known for his advocacy on behalf of 9/11 first responders and his lobbying efforts including pleading before the United States Congress to replenish the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. At the Breakfast, Alvarez’s family members will be present including his widow, Alaine Parker Alvarez, sons Tyler, Ben, and David, sister, Aida, brother, Finn, nephew, Michael, and all of their families. In addition, several 9/11 first responders who joined Alvarez in Washington, D.C. will also be present including John Feal, Matt McCauley, and Tom Wilson who lobbied Congress alongside Alvarez to secure permanent funding of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund which was signed into law in July 2019, one month after Alvarez passed away and six weeks after his testimony before Congress.

Ms. Crane said, “Our Foundation began by helping families of first responders who were injured or killed on 9/11, but there’s actually a greater need today than ever before to continue supporting families of first responders who have fallen or been injured or who are still suffering from 9/11-related illnesses. So, in an effort to meet the ongoing, significant needs of first responder families, the Foundation is announcing the Luis G. Alvarez Memorial Scholarship in honor of NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez who stood up for first responders and the sacrifices they make for all of us.”

The Foundation will present its Public Service Hero Award to FDNY Lieutenant Sarinya Srisakul, the first Asian female firefighter in the FDNY and the first woman officer to be assigned to the FDNY’s 14th Division. Lieutenant Srisakul serves as President of United Women Firefighters and is an activist for social justice and gender equality.

FRCF has invited CSX Pride in Service scholarship recipients and their families from across the country to enjoy the festivities. The CSX Pride in Service scholarships are designated to answer a specific need for first responder families due to tragic circumstances or financial hardship. 28 scholarships have been awarded to students attending colleges and universities across the nation. Many of the students are pursuing careers that will allow them to give back to the community including nursing, psychology, biology, cyber security, forensic science, and criminal justice. Bryan Tucker, Vice President of Communications for CSX, will acknowledge the students from the podium for their academic accomplishments and community service. The Foundation will also welcome the Pastor of the oldest African American church on Long Island, Pastor Keith Hayward of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Copiague, NY, to say the closing blessing.

In the spirit of the event, the NYPD Police Explorers Honor Guard and The Brooklyn United Marching Band Drum Corps will participate in the festivities. Tyler Carach, “The Donut Boy,” will be spreading his mission of “I DONUT Need a Reason to THANK a cop” at the event by handing out donuts to both guests and first responders along the parade route.

Breakfast and the awards ceremony will be hosted at the Bryant Park Grill in Bryant Park, where guests will also enjoy an exclusive front-row view of the parade as it passes along Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets.

The 19th Annual FRCF Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast is funded in part by the generous support of sponsors including Diamond Sponsors Bryant Park Corporation and CSX, Platinum Sponsors INVNT, Louis Vuitton, and Kay Family Foundation, Gold Sponsors Robert Cagnazzi, Carol Cheng, Michael N. Emmerman & Patricia A. Stockhausen, Marilyn & James Simons Charitable Fund, and The Rosinsky Family, Silver Sponsors Global Foundation for First Responders, Logicalis, Electronix Systems, GreenbergTraurig, MSA Security, and Dan, Lisa & Taylor Stevens, and Bronze Sponsors Century Direct, Thomas & Annmarie Flood, and Winter Village at Bryant Park.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive. Understanding the sacrifice first responder families make to ensure our safety, FRCF provides strategic support through scholarships and grants while hosting family-friendly events to help establish support networks for first responder families nationwide. FRCF held the first Thanksgiving Breakfast in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. Each year the event provides an opportunity for the families of fallen first responders to gather and celebrate the lives of their loved ones during a difficult time of year. The event has become an annual tradition for line-of-duty families across the spectrum of first responder agencies to support each other during the holiday season. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Visit us on social @1strcf.

