Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Responders for San Francisco's Most Vulnerable: Homeless Shelter Workers are the Unsung Heroes on the Front Lines of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 07:59pm EDT

On Saturday of Easter weekend, one of the homeless guests at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center went into labor and was transported to a San Francisco hospital to give birth to her new baby. The next day, a long-time couple stepped out in the courtyard between the two gray bunker dormitories at the waterfront center to say: “I do now.” They tied the knot to the cheers of a handful of (socially distanced) guests. In the two weeks that have followed, the staff at Bayshore Navigation center and at the city’s temporary hotel quarters for the homeless have raced to the rescue of two different guests who were overdosing outside on the street. Administering CPR and Narcan, they reversed the overdoses, giving both patients more time for paramedics to get them to the hospital. They saved their lives.

At a time when a terrorist called COVID-19 has stopped the world in its tracks, the staff at The Embarcadero and Bayshore Navigation centers and other SF CBO city partners, are answering the call to care for the community of unsheltered homeless. The silver lining: the glimpses of light that shine through in moments big and small — a new life in the birth of a baby, love in a time of coronavirus, and the saving of two lives.

“They are the unsung heroes of the pandemic,” said Steve Good, Executive Director of Five Keys Schools and Programs, which has been tapped by city leaders to became a homeless shelter first responders’ SWAT team to work alongside San Francisco’s public health supervisors and homeless advocates to dramatically reduce density in crowded shelters.

“Our navigation team and our fellow CBOs are not just staffing these emergency shelters, they are literally saving lives,” said Good.

Good called Five Keys navigation center employees and others manning the homeless shelters in San Francisco, “the unsung heroes of the pandemic.”

In the best of times, providing food, shelter, and safety to San Francisco’s homeless population is a challenge. But as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, efforts have become more extreme.

But through San Francisco’s safety efforts, more than 900 homeless people have been moved into hotel rooms and a pop-up shelter at Moscone West, as the city struggles to keep the pandemic from racing through its 8,000-strong unhoused population.

Specifically, Five Keys was named by San Francisco city leaders to supervise operations at Site10, a 450-room hotel in the city’s center that is housing 360 guests that were formerly in shelters but are most vulnerable to COVID-19 because of age or preexisting medical conditions.

“Unlike many of us, our residents experiencing homelessness cannot simply close their doors to this disease, and that’s why San Francisco has ramped up efforts to de-escalate transmission of this disease within shelters, and ultimately save lives,” said Good. Five Keys runs the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center and the Bayshore Navigation Center. “Though no one is immune to COVID-19, this pandemic has all too clearly revealed the voids in our society and serves as a wake-up call on the life-and-death urgency of taking care of the most vulnerable in our population.”

Like nurses and doctors, the individuals on the front lines of San Francisco’s homeless centers and now the hotel shelters, are risking their lives, said Good. He says from the start, the can-do attitude among Five Keys employees has been: "Whatever it takes. Sign me up."

Since 2003, Five Keys has been committed to getting the lives of people on the margins of society back on track — behind the walls of 20 county jails, in economically isolated communities, at two navigation centers for the unsheltered homeless, and more than 100 sites throughout San Francisco and southern California.

Five Keys’ navigation center directors like Meg O’Neill, who has been deployed to head operations at Site 10 hotel and almost 200 other Five Key employees who directly serve the homeless are true COVID-19 first responders. At the hotel and the navigation centers, they supervise teams that not only feed, shelter and provide education for guests, but respond to fights, seizures, overdoses, and episodes tied to addiction and mental illness. They de-escalate each situation and stabilize people until medical personnel arrives when necessary.

They are literally saving lives. Already twice the staff at the centers have raced to rescue guests who are overdosing outside on the street. Administering CPR and Narcan, they reversed the overdoses, giving the patients more time for paramedics to get them to the hospital. They saved two lives.

In many ways, the Five Keys’ team’s nimbleness, and ability to race toward the chaos of COVID-19 is because of the staff’s firsthand experiences in confronting trauma and the resilience and grit they have gained in their personal lives, said Good.

“Many of our staff in our navigation centers have spent serious time in prison and bring a very unique calm and ability to get through during a time of crisis like this,” said Good. “At the same time, they are putting their own lives at great risk. But they do it, because they have a tremendous passion and determination to give back and serve.”

About Five Keys Schools & Programs

Dedicated to getting people’s lives back on track, Five Keys Schools and Programs and its more than 550 dedicated employees serve more than 25,000 individuals each year throughout the San Francisco Bay area, Los Angeles and nine counties through the state of California. Five Keys was founded in 2003 by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department as the first accredited charter high school in the nation to provide diploma programs for adults in county jails. Today its efforts have grown exponentially. The organization interrupts the cycles of homelessness, substance abuse, violence, literacy and incarnation through our 80 community learning centers, transitional housing shelters, career centers, and community-based workforce networks by investing in their humanity so that they can be self-determined to change their lives. Five Keys also hires people directly into our transitional employment positions for formerly incarcerated individuals and people currently or formerly experiencing homelessness. www.fivekeys.org TAX ID: 81-0622701


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:26pUS METRO BANCORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast (Resumption of Dividend Payment)
PU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning the Progress of Business Results
PU
08:20pBuzbuz Capital Corp. Provides an Update on the Filing of 2019 Annual Disclosure
NE
08:18pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:16pZOOM ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ZM
GL
08:07pDBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion
DJ
08:06pPAYSIGN ALERT, ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the Important May 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PAYS
GL
08:04pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:04pAuxly Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon turns to Chinese firm on U.S. blacklist to meet therma..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group