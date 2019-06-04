First STAT Summit To Convene Health Care Leaders In Cambridge, Mass.

STAT (www.statnews.com),
a national news organization focused on finding and telling compelling
stories from the frontiers of health and medicine, will bring its
unparalleled coverage to life with an on-stage event this fall, STAT
Summit: The Next Breakthroughs ( www.statnews.com/summit
). The event will be held in Cambridge, Mass., from Nov. 20-21, 2019.
Since its launch in 2015, STAT has emerged as the leading news
organization covering health and medicine. The two-day summit will bring
together top biotech, pharma, and life sciences executives and
researchers, health care policymakers, and patient advocates to discuss
the hopes and pitfalls involved in the creation of new treatments. The
goal: to set the agenda for the future of medicine.
“We are proud that STAT has built a worldwide audience and devoted
following for readers who want exclusive and provocative stories about
medicine and life sciences,’’ said Rick Berke, STAT’s co-founder and
executive editor. “The summit is a historic next step for our
journalists: to create a meeting place for the top minds in health
care.’’
The program will unfold on a single stage over 24 hours. Highlights will
include: an interview with Dr. Giovanni Caforio, chairman and CEO of
Bristol-Myers Squibb, about how he is redefining that historic company,
and an interview with Dr. Jeffrey Leiden, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals,
about his company’s development of new cystic fibrosis drugs and
medicines for other serious diseases. Other speakers will include
Jacqualyn Fouse, CEO of Agios Pharmaceuticals; and, in a special session
on the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, AI pioneers
Aviv Regev, of the Broad Institute and Celsius Therapeutics, and Daphne
Koller, founder and CEO of Insitro. STAT will also reveal on stage
members of its 2019 Wunderkinds class and grant its first annual award
for boundary-breaking research.
STAT’s unparalleled cast of award-winning reporters, including senior
writers Matthew Herper, Sharon Begley, and Adam Feuerstein, will
moderate the proceedings and facilitate audience Q&As.
“STAT has become the voice of the ongoing revolution in biology,” said
Matthew Herper, STAT’s senior medicine writer and editorial director of
events. “With this event, we seek to use our convening power to start a
meaningful conversation about how to foster innovation, how to make sure
we can afford it, and how to celebrate the best that the life sciences
industry has to offer.”
To learn more about the 2019 STAT Summit, visit www.statnews.com/summit
today.
The inaugural STAT Summit is launching with a variety of
industry-leading companies and organizations as sponsors. The Presenting
Sponsor of the Summit is the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers
of America (PhRMA). The STAT Wunderkinds Sponsor is the University of
Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Premium Sponsors include Alkermes,
Allogene Therapeutics, Amgen, and Sanofi. The National Pharmaceutical
Council is a Supporting Sponsor.
ABOUT STAT
Founded in 2015, STAT delivers fast, deep, and
tough-minded journalism about life sciences and the fast-moving business
of making medicines in the US and around the world to over 1.3 million
monthly website readers. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech
boardrooms, and political backroom. The editorial casts a critical eye
on scientific discoveries, scrutinizes corporate strategies, and
chronicles the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With
an award winning newsroom, STAT gives you indispensable insights and
exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and
political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry -
and a revolution in human health.
STAT main newsroom is located in Boston with bureaus in Washington DC,
New York, New Jersey, Cleveland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. STAT
reporting can be found in multiple formats and social channels including
the main website, 14 newsletters, a mobile app, and social media.
www.statnews.com
