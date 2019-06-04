First STAT Summit To Convene Health Care Leaders In Cambridge, Mass.

STAT will bring together health care and life science leaders from across the country in November 2019 to explore the biggest advances and emerging challenges facing medicine.

STAT (www.statnews.com), a national news organization focused on finding and telling compelling stories from the frontiers of health and medicine, will bring its unparalleled coverage to life with an on-stage event this fall, STAT Summit: The Next Breakthroughs ( www.statnews.com/summit ). The event will be held in Cambridge, Mass., from Nov. 20-21, 2019.

Since its launch in 2015, STAT has emerged as the leading news organization covering health and medicine. The two-day summit will bring together top biotech, pharma, and life sciences executives and researchers, health care policymakers, and patient advocates to discuss the hopes and pitfalls involved in the creation of new treatments. The goal: to set the agenda for the future of medicine.

“We are proud that STAT has built a worldwide audience and devoted following for readers who want exclusive and provocative stories about medicine and life sciences,’’ said Rick Berke, STAT’s co-founder and executive editor. “The summit is a historic next step for our journalists: to create a meeting place for the top minds in health care.’’

The program will unfold on a single stage over 24 hours. Highlights will include: an interview with Dr. Giovanni Caforio, chairman and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb, about how he is redefining that historic company, and an interview with Dr. Jeffrey Leiden, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, about his company’s development of new cystic fibrosis drugs and medicines for other serious diseases. Other speakers will include Jacqualyn Fouse, CEO of Agios Pharmaceuticals; and, in a special session on the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, AI pioneers Aviv Regev, of the Broad Institute and Celsius Therapeutics, and Daphne Koller, founder and CEO of Insitro. STAT will also reveal on stage members of its 2019 Wunderkinds class and grant its first annual award for boundary-breaking research.

STAT’s unparalleled cast of award-winning reporters, including senior writers Matthew Herper, Sharon Begley, and Adam Feuerstein, will moderate the proceedings and facilitate audience Q&As.

“STAT has become the voice of the ongoing revolution in biology,” said Matthew Herper, STAT’s senior medicine writer and editorial director of events. “With this event, we seek to use our convening power to start a meaningful conversation about how to foster innovation, how to make sure we can afford it, and how to celebrate the best that the life sciences industry has to offer.”

To learn more about the 2019 STAT Summit, visit www.statnews.com/summit today.

The inaugural STAT Summit is launching with a variety of industry-leading companies and organizations as sponsors. The Presenting Sponsor of the Summit is the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). The STAT Wunderkinds Sponsor is the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Premium Sponsors include Alkermes, Allogene Therapeutics, Amgen, and Sanofi. The National Pharmaceutical Council is a Supporting Sponsor.

ABOUT STAT

Founded in 2015, STAT delivers fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about life sciences and the fast-moving business of making medicines in the US and around the world to over 1.3 million monthly website readers. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backroom. The editorial casts a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizes corporate strategies, and chronicles the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award winning newsroom, STAT gives you indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry - and a revolution in human health.

STAT main newsroom is located in Boston with bureaus in Washington DC, New York, New Jersey, Cleveland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. STAT reporting can be found in multiple formats and social channels including the main website, 14 newsletters, a mobile app, and social media.

