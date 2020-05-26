First Sexual Harassment Prevention Training with Compliance Guarantee

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Partners Corporation, a leading producer of people skills and compliance training films and learning content, has released a new, streamlined version of its best-selling sexual harassment prevention training, Once & For All: Stopping Sexual Harassment at Work with a compliance guarantee. Media Partners now guarantees that the training complies with Federal Title VII as well as all State mandated sexual harassment training requirements. The company backs this guarantee with a commitment to cover customers' government-related penalties or fines for non-compliant training up to two times their annual Once and For All subscription fee. See details on the 200% Compliance Guarantee at www.mediapartners.com/OFAGuarantee.

"Ensuring compliance with sexual harassment regulations is becoming increasingly complex for our customers," said John Hansen, CEO of Media Partners. "Due to the onerous task of monitoring frequent law changes, the administrative nightmare for organizations with employees in states with and without additional mandates, and the fear of non-compliance, customers are looking for help. We are launching our new Once & For All training to simplify the compliance burden for our customers with a worry-free guarantee that our training materials are compliant."

Since its introduction in October of 2018, Once & For All has won 7 awards for cinematic and educational excellence and has been used by thousands of organizations to train and test hundreds of thousands of learners. The program's flexible design and multiple versions enable organizations with employees across the U.S. to implement their training confident the organization is compliant with the most recent regulations. Once & For All also provides manager-specific training and added instruction in the areas of bystander intervention and creating a culture of respect– elements now recognized as critical to real and lasting behavior change organization-wide.1

"Although we target State and Federal compliance with this 2020 version, sexual harassment training makes economic sense beyond compliance," said Mike Masters, CRO of Media Partners. "Businesses with sexual harassment issues are less profitable, have lower stock valuations, and sustain higher labor costs2. We want customers to know that our sexual harassment training is the best choice, whether it's for compliance, cost and risk reduction, or a larger initiative to build a positive workplace."

About the Training Program

Once & For All: Stopping Sexual Harassment at Work is the only award-winning sexual harassment training that comes with a 200% compliance guarantee. The course has been vetted by one of the largest law firms in the U.S., was developed by instructional designers with deep experience in sexual harassment training and is backed by a 5-star customer success organization. The program satisfies an organization's sexual harassment training needs year-after-year, including updates as the laws change, a refresher course and numerous versions such as Employee/Manager, State-Specific and English/Spanish. To receive more information, view the short trailer, or register to watch the free full-length preview, go to www.mediapartners.com/OFAPreview.

About Media Partners

Media Partners Corporation produces engaging people skills and compliance training that elevates employee workplace behavior and culture. The result is a workforce that learns and embraces exceptional people skills with each other and with customers. Their award-winning training content includes well-known programs such as How Was Your Day? Getting Real about Bias, Diversity, Harassment and Bullying, Give 'em the Pickle and The Practical Coach. The programs address topics including customer service, interpersonal communication, respectful workplace, workplace violence prevention, management and leadership development, and more.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Media Partners content is used by virtually every industry, in large and small organizations, and by corporations, government agencies, and non-profits. To view the company's programs and stay up-to-date on the latest Media Partners news, visit www.mediapartners.com or follow the company on social media.

