First Silony VERTICALE Open Procedures Performed in United States

08/22/2018 | 10:18pm CEST

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silony Medical is pleased to announce that it has performed its first lumbar cases in the US. Silony offers tailor-made sets of sterile pedicle screws ranging from 4.5 to 10.2mm width in 25 to 100mm lengths. One of the initial users, Dr. Mehta at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart IN, was very satisfied with the quality, intuition and efficiency of the instrument sets and their multi-functionality given Silony's clinically driven approach. Furthermore, the hospital´s operating room staff provided very positive feedback in regards to simplicity, handling, and quality of Silony´s products. More than 55,000 screws have been implanted in countries like Germany, UK, Austria, Italy and the Netherlands since late 2013. Silony is a fast growing family-owned spine company, developing and producing all its high-quality products in Germany. Silony is currently present in more than 10 countries and is now successfully entering the US market. All Silony products are developed in close cooperation with an international board of surgeons and other hospital experts.

Silony Medical

VERTICALE is a posterior double rod fixation system for stabilizing the thoracic and lumbar spine. The system was developed in close cooperation with experienced and qualified spinal surgeons as well as theatre and sterilization staff in surgical environments. As a result, VERTICALE is a well-designed, modular and versatile fixation system.

The VERTICALE system is made up of polyaxial, monoaxial, uniplanar and iliac screws that are available as short head and long head screws (reduction screws). This range of pedicle screws, in either solid or cannulated and fenestrated versions, combined with 5.5-mm titanium or cobalt chromium rods means that the VERTICALE system is suitable for a wide range of indications. Degenerative spinal diseases can be stabilized in a controlled manner and deformities can be comfortably corrected. 

Contact Information


E-mail: 

 info.usa@silony-medical.com

Phone number: 

305 916 0016

Website: 

 http://us.silony-medical.com/

Verticale Open

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-silony-verticale-open-procedures-performed-in-united-states-300701206.html

SOURCE Silony Medical


© PRNewswire 2018
