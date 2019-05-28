Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Sponsor : Full Redemption Of The Series 1 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities ("PCCS") - Record Date And Redemption Amount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

(Company Registration No.: AT-195714)

FULL REDEMPTION OF THE SERIES 1 PERPETUAL CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL SECURITIES ("PCCS")

  • RECORD DATE
  • REDEMPTION AMOUNT

Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Offer Information Statement dated 23 March 2018 relating to the PCCS.

First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") refers to the announcements dated 3 May 2019, 7 May 2019 and 27 May 2019 (collectively "Redemption Announcements").

As stated in the Redemption Announcements, the Company shall redeem all, and not some only, of the outstanding PCCS at their specified denomination or integral multiples thereof, together with Distribution accrued to (but excluding) 14 June 2019 (collectively, "Redemption Amount").

The Redemption Amount shall be payable on 14 June 2019. Details of the Redemption Amount, subject to no further conversion prior to the record date, are as follows:

1.

Distribution period

:

1 January 2019 (inclusive) to 14 June 2019

(exclusive)

2.

Number of days

:

164 days

3.

Distribution rate

:

3.98% per annum

4.

Calculation of total Distribution

: 1,081,353 (1) x S$1.10 X 3.98% X 164 / 365

5.

Total Distribution amount payable

:

S$21,271.31 (1)

6.

Record date (books closure date)

:

11 June 2019

7.

Redemption Date

:

14 June 2019

8.

Principal amount payable

:

S$1,189,488.30 (1)

Note: (A) This announcement is being made for the purpose of informing PCCS holders of the Distribution being made pursuant to Condition 4 of the Terms and Conditions of the PCCS ("PCCS TCs").

  1. These figures assume that there are no conversion(s) of PCCS between the date of this announcement and the record date.

On 14 June 2019, the PCCS will be cancelled in accordance with the PCCS TCs.

The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the current financial year.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

29 May 2019

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 03:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51pOil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:49pPT FAJAR SURYA WISESA TBK : Notice of the egms to shareholders
PU
11:44pBIRIMIAN : Goulamina Lithium Project Update
PU
11:43pUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks drop in morning amid ongoing U.S.-China trade concerns
AQ
11:43pDIALOG AXIATA : enters partnership with Netflix
AQ
11:39pHuawei ban puts South Korea in a familiar place - caught between the U.S. and China
RE
11:39pFIRST SPONSOR : Full Redemption Of The Series 1 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities ("PCCS") - Record Date And Redemption Amount
PU
11:39pTIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG : Company Information Sheet(Announcement)
PU
11:39pHITACHI : Rail STS starts Proof of Concept of a new digital ticketing solution for the public transportation operator in Italy
PU
11:35pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat introduces Ramadan Bonus
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
3WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About