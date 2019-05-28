First Sponsor : Full Redemption Of The Series 1 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities ("PCCS") - Record Date And Redemption Amount

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

(Company Registration No.: AT-195714)

FULL REDEMPTION OF THE SERIES 1 PERPETUAL CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL SECURITIES ("PCCS")

RECORD DATE

REDEMPTION AMOUNT

Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Offer Information Statement dated 23 March 2018 relating to the PCCS.

First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") refers to the announcements dated 3 May 2019, 7 May 2019 and 27 May 2019 (collectively "Redemption Announcements").

As stated in the Redemption Announcements, the Company shall redeem all, and not some only, of the outstanding PCCS at their specified denomination or integral multiples thereof, together with Distribution accrued to (but excluding) 14 June 2019 (collectively, "Redemption Amount").

The Redemption Amount shall be payable on 14 June 2019. Details of the Redemption Amount, subject to no further conversion prior to the record date, are as follows:

1. Distribution period : 1 January 2019 (inclusive) to 14 June 2019 (exclusive) 2. Number of days : 164 days 3. Distribution rate : 3.98% per annum 4. Calculation of total Distribution : 1,081,353 (1) x S$1.10 X 3.98% X 164 / 365 5. Total Distribution amount payable : S$21,271.31 (1) 6. Record date (books closure date) : 11 June 2019 7. Redemption Date : 14 June 2019 8. Principal amount payable : S$1,189,488.30 (1)

Note: (A) This announcement is being made for the purpose of informing PCCS holders of the Distribution being made pursuant to Condition 4 of the Terms and Conditions of the PCCS ("PCCS TCs").

These figures assume that there are no conversion(s) of PCCS between the date of this announcement and the record date.

On 14 June 2019, the PCCS will be cancelled in accordance with the PCCS TCs.

The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the current financial year.

