First Step of Steel Wood Industries, a Dubai Based SDB-Factory, Into Europe to Aid in “Carbon Capture” and “Negative Carbon Dioxide Footprint” In-Line with the United Nations 2050 Carbon Reduction Target

Steel Wood Industries, SWIdxb, Dubai Ranch, announces the signature of
LOI in April of a multi-million-euro expansion of operations in Italy
with Job Service Spa Italy. Ghassan Afiouni, Managing Partner of Steel
Wood Industries and Mr. Postiglione Luigi CEO of Job Service Spa
forecast to see SWItaly operating on European land. The Technology-based
facility is entering the European Market via Italy to support SWItaly in
efforts to recover millions of tons annually of unusable wood to
generate SDB-Panels. This recovery captures millions of tons of Carbon
Dioxide credits annually, which will turn, once the infrastructure is
set, into a tradable commodity along with the ability to sell the
multi-award winning SDB boards manufactured solely by Steel Wood
Industries for the European market.
Luigi commented, “SWI is not only a business, it’s a model and a vision
that engages in saving the earth from climate change perspective and
allows for more control of tree-trimming by other wood mills. SWI does
not cut trees to manufacture SDB, and in fact, SDB is a recyclable
producing a re-recycled material with properties superior to the
“mother” raw material, wood!”.
“The devil is in the details”, said Afiouni, “however, the two entities
are now engaged in serious negotiations and the strategic planning to
witness manufacturing facilities in Italy. I believe with the goodwill
of both parties and ensured protection of the inhouse technology of SWI,
we can hopefully reach a signed agreement in the near future.” Sixteen
professionals of Job Service SPA visited SWI factory in Dubai for the
LOI purpose, which includes Mr. Fabrizio Savoia (President), Mr. Adriano
Cerocchi and Mr. George Vladimirov.
SWI has received a multitude of awards in 2018 and 2019 in many aspects
for its SWI-stainable model. They call their branches ranches as it’s an
environmental factory that captures thousands of tons annually. The SWI
model can aid many governments worldwide in reaching their carbon
dioxide reduction target enforced by the United Nations through
converting a burden-resource into a valuable-product as well. This
SWI-stainable model engages in climate change, carbon capture,
manufacturing of superior SDB wooden panels and exporting to the world
thus generating an amazing cycle of Sustainability for the countries
engaged.
SWI has also been approached by various parties for other factories
worldwide who are trying to create investment teams not limited to GCC,
Europe, Africa and North America. “Our current site was our experimental
site; Thanks to God the market feedback is amazing as we are now
supplying in the UAE and the GCC Major International Projects and
specified by Major International Consultants. Our range of products
cover FR, HMR, WBP, Acoustic, Low Emissions etc. which can be replace
all wooden application a carpenter and architect can imagine,” said MP
Ghassan Afiouni, “in fact, with a couple factories in Italy, we can
reach 80% of carbon reduction set by the UN in 2050. We still have more
for the market and this is only the beginning.”
