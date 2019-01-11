First Stop Health Raises $6.5 Million in Equity Financing to Fuel Growth in Virtual Healthcare

First
Stop Health, LLC has raised $6.5 million in equity capital to
enhance its market position as a leading provider of virtual healthcare
services for the employer marketplace. Leveraging its unique member
engagement and guaranteed employer savings model, First Stop Health is
now poised to further accelerate its growth.
The funding was led by Joe Mansueto, Founder and Chairman of
Morningstar, and Rich Gallun, Co-founder and former CEO of benefits
platform provider bswift. First Stop Health Co-founders, Patrick Spain,
CEO, and Dr. Mark Friedman, Chief Medical Officer, also participated
along with many of the company’s existing investors. First Stop Health
has raised a total of $14.2 million since its founding in 2011.
"With rapid annual revenue growth, this investment capital allows us to
further our vision of transforming the patient healthcare experience,”
says Spain. “Our clients embrace our service model, which gives members
a simple, frictionless experience to access care within minutes of when
they need it.”
With the highest telemedicine utilization rate in the industry and
putting its fees at risk to do so, First Stop Health is leading the move
toward value-based medicine in virtual healthcare.
“We make requesting a virtual visit with a doctor easy because we’ve
simplified the process,” says Dr. Friedman. “We deliver a service that
people actually use without the typical, lengthy intake process. This
unique member experience is a big part of what sets us apart.”
To learn more about First Stop Health, visit www.fshealth.com.
About First Stop Health
First Stop Health provides virtual healthcare services for the employer
marketplace, including telemedicine and care navigation to members via
phone, online video consultation, and iPhone and Android apps. With
convenient access to U.S.-based doctors and care navigation consultants
in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we are the First Stop for
Health™ for members, who receive convenient, high quality medical
advice, diagnosis and treatment, typically at no cost to them. Connect
