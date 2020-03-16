Log in
First Team Real Estate Equips Agents With In-House Cash Buyers

03/16/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Irvine, CA, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, CA – First Team Real Estate has expanded its robust collection of tools and services for agents with the implementation of an in-house Instant Offers department. Connecting investors with homeowners through the help of First Team Real Estate sales professionals, First Team Instant Offers works with fully vetted, accountable investors to provide fair, responsible cash offers instantly.

"First Team Instant Offers provides our sales associates a distinct competitive advantage," said Cameron Merage, founder and CEO of First Team Real Estate. "Our sales executives will be able to compete with investors and iBuyers, while offering one more option to service our clients. As a full-service brokerage, our priority is equipping our sales associates with every tool necessary to guide clients through the selling process and provide the highest quality of customer service. The creation of our internal First Team Instant Offers department is just one more way we’re keeping our agents on the cutting edge of industry advancements."

Working only with trusted investors, Southern California homeowners who accept an Instant Offer have peace of mind. Unlike traditional iBuyer programs that leave vulnerable homeowners unrepresented in the transaction, First Team Instant Offers provides the same convenience and speed of sale, but with the added benefit of a First Team Real Estate professional by their side to keep their best interests at the forefront of any cash deal – ahead of the investor.

“Our agents always put their clients first,” explains Michele Harrington, COO and Broker of Record of First Team. “First Team Instant Offers allows our agents to continue to serve and protect our clients while remaining competitive to any cash offer. It’s a win-win.”

Upholding the First Team reputation of honesty, integrity, and family values, First Team Instant Offers is just one more way the company continues to provide Southern California buyers and sellers with unmatched client satisfaction.

For more info, contact your local First Team Real Estate professional or our Instant Offers Department at 877.384.6333, Team@FirstTeamInstantOffers.com or online at homes.firstteam.com/getcashoffer

Attachment 

Sandy Chang
First Team Real Estate
949 988 3029
sandychang@firstteam.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
