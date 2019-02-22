First Tesla Model 3s Zoom Into China, Outracing Tariff Threat

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI--China's first Tesla Model 3 owners took express delivery of their new cars Friday, after the electric-car maker rushed a boatload of vehicles across the Pacific to beat a looming tariff deadline.

While that March 1 deadline may no longer apply--depending on the progress of ongoing U.S.-China trade talks--Telsa Inc. hopes the arrival of its latest model will help reverse a recent revenue slide in its second biggest market.

The company's China revenues declined 13% to $1.76 billion last year, it disclosed in a Tuesday filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, even as its global revenues jumped 83% to $21.46 billion, buoyed by Model 3 sales in the U.S. It is also despite an increase in China unit sales from 14,779 in 2017 to 16,360 last year, according to auto intelligence company LMC Automotive. Tesla doesn't disclose how many vehicles it sells in China.

The company is banking on the Model 3 to deliver the same kind of liftoff in China as it did in the U.S. Last month, it broke ground on a Shanghai factory that it aims to start operating in a limited capacity by the end the year, before ramping up production in 2020.

The handover of the first five Model 3s at a ceremony in Beijing on Friday was "a significant milestone" in Tesla's commitment to China, the company said in a statement.

With the expedited shipment, Tesla is seeking to exploit China's temporary suspension of additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles. Last year, Beijing raised its tariffs on American cars from 15% to 40% in response to the U.S.'s imposition of tariffs on Chinese auto imports. In December, however, Beijing said it would waive the increase after President Trump delayed a planned broad U.S. tariff increase until March 1, pending the outcome of trade talks.

However, Mr. Trump said Tuesday that he was considering an extension as the two sides continue to thrash out a potential trade agreement. China's extra tariff on U.S. cars could be canceled entirely if a deal is struck, which would be welcomed by Tesla and other auto makers which ship vehicles from the U.S. to China, notably BMW AG, Daimler AG and Ford Motor Co.

In its regulatory filing, Tesla blamed the U.S.-China trade spat for hollowing out its 2018 revenues. "Our sales of Model S and Model X in China have been negatively impacted by certain tariffs on automobiles manufactured in the U.S.," it said.

Tesla aims to bypass tariffs altogether by producing the Model 3, and later the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle, at the Shanghai plant.

Auto analysts say the company will need to drive down prices to make the transition from maker of niche luxury cars to a mainstream auto brand, and participate fully in China's surging EV market. Chinese electric-car sales reached 1.26 million last year, 62% of the global total, according to industry website EV Sales.

Money is no object, however, for the Chinese superfans snapping up Model 3s from the first batch.

Sun Minjue, who works for a local auto maker in Beijing and who already owns a Tesla Model X SUV, said he opted for the most expensive version available when the Model 3 went on sale in China late last year. In fact, Mr. Sun saw the 40% tariff as an advantage--the high cost would deter other potential buyers, he figured, and ensure he got his Model 3 sooner. He expects to take delivery next week.

Tesla initially quoted Mr. Sun the equivalent of $117,440 when he committed to buying a full-spec Model 3 Performance in December. Since then, it lowered the price three times and threw in its Enhanced Autopilot function as a free extra, Mr. Sun said. The final price came in at $88,060.

Until locally built cars hit the market next year, Chinese buyers will continue paying a premium for the Model 3. The basic Mid Range rear-wheel drive version of the car, which costs $42,900 in the U.S. following a recent price cut, isn't yet available in China. The cheapest Chinese option, the Long Range rear-wheel drive, starts at $64,350.

Chunying Zhang in Shanghai contributed to this article.

