First Theme Park on the West Coast Powered by Solar is Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

New 7.5 Megawatt Solar Carport Opens for Holiday in the Park®

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, in partnership with sPower and Borrego Solar Systems, made the official switch to solar power at a special event to kick off the park’s 12th annual Holiday in the Park, the first to be powered by renewable energy. The event included remarks by Congressman Mike Thompson and Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan, who flipped the giant, ceremonial switch, officially flipping the park to solar energy, and turning on millions of twinkling lights to the delight of everyone in attendance. Moving forward, 80% of the park’s energy usage will be powered by one of the largest solar carport installations in the country.

Government officials Congressman Mike Thompson, Vallejo City Mayor Bob Sampayan, plus Borrego Solar COO Mark Swanson, sPower Project Manager Nico Suazo, and Six Flags Marketing Director Kirk Smith officially “flipped the switch” to solar energy and kicked off the 12th annual Holiday in the Park by lighting the 65-foot Christmas tree at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to be introducing the nation’s first solar powered Holiday in the Park events. The marvelous wonder of this special time of year truly comes alive in our parks with a smorgasbord of seasonal delights to see and experience,” said Senior Vice President of US Park Operations Tom Iven. “Our elves go all out to deck the largest halls, trim the tallest trees and turn millions of lights on extra bright to welcome our guests to the biggest and most immersive holiday celebration anywhere in the world. No one else but Six Flags could offer beautiful, falling snow on cue, scrumptious treats, dashing thrill rides, and the chance to make special memories with Santa and Bugs Bunny. A visit to Holiday in the Park is on everyone’s wish list this season.”

Key facts about the solar installation include:

7.5 megawatt solar carport built over the main guest parking lot;

Producing 11.9 million kilowatt hours of energy annually;

Will offset 8,400 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents each year, which is the same as taking 1,800 cars off the road;

The park will be able to offset 80% of its energy usage with solar power;

Over 360 individuals were employed in association with the construction of the project;

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the first theme park on the West Coast powered by solar energy; and

The park will be home to one of the largest solar carport installations in the country.

Holiday in the Park is the highly anticipated, magical holiday tradition featuring extravagantly themed entertainment, tantalizing, festive food offerings and Six Flags’ signature collection of world-class roller coasters, rides and attractions.

New and time-honored Holiday in the Park offerings for 2019 include:

Record breaking roller coasters, thrill rides and family attractions;

Millions of dazzling LED lights and spectacular light displays including annual guest favorite Six Flags Dazzle;

New themed area Poinsettia Plaza where guests can meet the Poinsettia Princess and be enchanted by the 30-foot poinsettia tree;

Special scrumptious seasonal menu items that can be enjoyed like gooey s’mores next to toasty fire pits;

Dozens of holiday-inspired, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities featuring giant ornaments, massive stacks of presents and larger-than-life toys;

Joyous holiday themed entertainment that features sea lions in A Very Merry Christmas and dolphins in Dolphin Holiday;

One-stop holiday shopping with hundreds of perfect stocking stuffers like fun apparel, unique ornaments and soft plush toys. For every Holiday Friend plush toy purchased, Six Flags will donate a plush to local children’s hospitals and non-profit organizations while supplies last; and

Expanded hours of operation giving guests more time to create thrilling memories with family and friends.

The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a Polar Coaster winter and on December 7, Six Flags parks across the country will celebrate the Polar Coaster Challenge. This quirky and frigid special event, named after the now common meteorological term for dramatically fluctuating temperatures, will challenge guests to ride Six Flags roller coasters in tank tops and shorts in colder cities like New Jersey and Chicago, or bundled up for winter in the warmer markets like Valencia and Vallejo, California.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom features more than 60 rides and attractions, including unique, up close and interactive animal experiences. Holiday in the Park is open weekends through January 2020 and is included with all active Memberships and Season Passes. For specific park hours and information, visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom/.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About sPower

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, sPower is a leading independent power producer (IPP) that owns and operates more than 155 renewable generation systems across the U.S. We have a leading wind, solar and storage portfolio of more than 1.6 GW, with 15.0 GW of projects under development. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), a worldwide energy company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, one of Canada’s largest and most diversified institutional investment fund managers.

About Borrego Solar

Established in 1980, Borrego Solar Systems Inc. is a leading engineer, developer, installer, financier and operator of commercial solar and energy storage systems in the United States with more than half a gigawatt of installations constructed and nearly 700 MW under management. Borrego Solar is a leading provider nationally with offices in California, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York. The company’s mission is to solve the world's energy problems by accelerating the adoption of renewable energy. For more information, visit www.borregosolar.com.

