First-Time Buyers: Thinking about purchasing a fixer upper?

09/11/2018 | 05:52am CEST

If you're thinking about buying a home in the Puget Sound, then you're probably well aware that despite a recent slowdown, our housing market continues to remain one of the hottest in the country.

If today's competitive market has you looking at more of a fixer upper than you planned on - then our new mortgage plus home equity line of credit loan could be a big help.

With our new all-in-one mortgage and HELOC, you could be approved for the purchase of a home AND have access to funds to update that kitchen, finish the basement or add a second bathroom.

Two loans - one to purchase the home, and one to help fix it up - but just one process.

The best part? There's just one set of underwriting and approval, and one low rate for both your mortgage AND the HELOC.

What kinds of projects could your HELOC help pay for?

  • Finishing a basement
  • Paving a driveway
  • Purchasing energy-efficient appliances
  • Updating kitchen countertops
  • Painting your house a new shade

You'll even get a quarter percentage off the rate if you make payments through your qualifying Washington Federal checking account.

How can we help you achieve your home ownership goals? Contact your local loan officer today to find out more!

Loans subject to credit approval. Restrictions may apply.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 03:51:07 UTC
