First Trust Advisors L.P. : Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the
monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a
series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
May 31, 2019
Record Date:
June 3, 2019
Payable Date:
June 5, 2019
Ticker
Exchange
Fund Name
Frequency
Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount
ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV
FTSM
Nasdaq
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
Monthly
$0.1280
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment
advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its
affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered
broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of
investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or
supervision of approximately $132 billion as of April 30, 2019 through
unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual
funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First
Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a
distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation
units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and
expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus for the Fund
contains this and other important information and is available free of
charge by calling toll-free at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com.
The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return
and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares,
when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
Principal Risk Factors: The Fund's shares will change in value, and you
could lose money by investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is
not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There
can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be
achieved. An investment in the Fund involves risks similar to those of
investing in any portfolio of securities traded on exchanges. The risks
of investing in the Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, shareholder
report, and other regulatory filings.
Investors buying or selling Fund shares on the secondary market may
incur customary brokerage commissions. Investors who sell Fund shares
may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be sold
throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account.
However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from
the Fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption
units. If the Fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with
creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able
to step forward to create or redeem, Fund shares may trade at a discount
to the Fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting.
One of the principal risks of investing in a Fund is market risk. Market
risk is the risk that a particular security owned by the Fund, Fund
shares or securities in general may fall in value.
An actively managed ETF is subject to management risk because it is an
actively managed portfolio. In managing such a Fund's investment
portfolio, the portfolio managers, management team, or advisor, will
apply investment techniques and risk analyses that may not have the
desired result.
An investment in a Fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is
subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political
risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and
exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. These risks
may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with
significant operations in, emerging market countries.
Investments in sovereign bonds involve special risks because the
governmental authority that controls the repayment of the debt may be
unwilling or unable to repay the principal and/or interest when due. In
times of economic uncertainty, the prices of these securities may be
more volatile than those of corporate debt obligations or of other
government debt obligations.
The Fund is subject to credit risk, call risk, income risk, interest
rate risk and prepayment risk. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of
a security will be unable or unwilling to make dividend, interest and/or
principal payments when due and that the value of a security may decline
as a result. Credit risk is heightened for floating-rate loans and
high-yield securities. Call risk is the risk that if an issuer calls
higher-yielding debt instruments held by the Fund, performance could be
adversely impacted. Income risk is the risk that income from a Fund's
fixed-income investments could decline during periods of falling
interest rates. Interest rate risk is the risk that the value of the
fixed-income securities in the Fund will decline because of rising
market interest rates. Prepayment risk is the risk that during periods
of falling interest rates, an issuer may exercise its right to pay
principal on an obligation earlier than expected. This may result in a
decline in the Fund's income.
Senior floating-rate loans are usually rated below investment grade but
may also be unrated. As a result, the risks associated with these loans
are similar to the risks of high-yield fixed income instruments.
High-yield securities, or "junk" bonds, are subject to greater market
fluctuations and risk of loss than securities with higher ratings, and
therefore, may be highly speculative. These securities are issued by
companies that may have limited operating history, narrowly focused
operations, and/or other impediments to the timely payment of periodic
interest and principal at maturity. The market for high yield securities
is smaller and less liquid than that for investment grade securities.
The Fund may effect a portion of creations and redemptions for cash,
rather than in-kind securities. As a result, an investment in the Fund
may be less tax-efficient than an investment in an exchange-traded fund
that effects its creations and redemptions for in-kind securities.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies which involves
additional expenses that would not be present in a direct investment in
the underlying funds. In addition, the Fund's investment performance and
risks may be related to the investment and performance of the underlying
funds.
The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" and may invest a relatively
high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers. As a
result, the Fund may be more susceptible to a single adverse economic or
regulatory occurrence affecting one or more of these issuers, experience
increased volatility and be highly concentrated in certain issuers.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA, the Internal Revenue
Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial advisors are
responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for
exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are
appropriate for their clients.
