First Trust Advisors L.P. : Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds 0 06/24/2020 | 05:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of distributions for 129 exchange-traded funds (each a “Fund,” collectively, the “Funds”) advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations: Expected Ex-Dividend Date: June 25, 2020 Record Date: June 26, 2020 Payable Date: June 30, 2020 Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III FCAL Nasdaq First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Monthly $0.0950 FEMB Nasdaq First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Monthly $0.1695 FMB Nasdaq First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Monthly $0.1050 FMHI Nasdaq First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Monthly $0.1400 FPE NYSE Arca First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Monthly $0.0972 FPEI NYSE Arca First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Monthly $0.0706 FSMB NYSE Arca First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Monthly $0.0310 FUMB NYSE Arca First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Monthly $0.0170 HDMV NYSE Arca First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Quarterly $0.1266 HSMV NYSE Arca First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF Quarterly $0.0083 HUSV NYSE Arca First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Quarterly $0.0791 RFAP Nasdaq First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Quarterly $0.4103 RFDI Nasdaq First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Quarterly $0.3915 RFEM Nasdaq First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Quarterly $0.1817 RFEU Nasdaq First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Quarterly $0.4370 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV ECLN NYSE Arca First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Quarterly $0.1142 EMLP NYSE Arca First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Quarterly $0.2813 FCVT Nasdaq First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Monthly $0.0400 FDIV Nasdaq First Trust Strategic Income ETF Monthly $0.1750 FTSL Nasdaq First Trust Senior Loan Fund Monthly $0.1350 HYLS Nasdaq First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Monthly $0.1900 LGOV NYSE Arca First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Monthly $0.1000 LMBS Nasdaq First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Monthly $0.1000 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI FTHI Nasdaq First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Monthly $0.0800 FTLB Nasdaq First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Monthly $0.0550 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VII FAAR Nasdaq First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Quarterly $0.0092 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII AFLG NYSE Arca First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Quarterly $0.0795 AFMC NYSE Arca First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Quarterly $0.0581 AFSM NYSE Arca First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Quarterly $0.0347 DEED NYSE Arca First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Monthly $0.0247 ERM NYSE Arca EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF Quarterly $0.0484 FIXD Nasdaq First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Monthly $0.0800 LDSF Nasdaq First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Monthly $0.0370 TERM NYSE Arca EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF Quarterly $0.0466 UCON NYSE Arca First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Monthly $0.0650 INDEX EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX® Fund FAB Nasdaq First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.2436 Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount FAD Nasdaq First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0645 FEX Nasdaq First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.2154 FMK Nasdaq First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1362 FNK Nasdaq First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1453 FNX Nasdaq First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1771 FTA Nasdaq First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.2784 FTC Nasdaq First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0831 FXD NYSE Arca First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0149 FXG NYSE Arca First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.2056 FXL NYSE Arca First Trust Technology AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0196 FXN NYSE Arca First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0063 FXO NYSE Arca First Trust Financials AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.2162 FXR NYSE Arca First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1052 FXU NYSE Arca First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.4587 FXZ NYSE Arca First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1489 FYT Nasdaq First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1164 FYX Nasdaq First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1424 First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX® Fund II FAUS NYSE Arca First Trust Australia AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0066 FBZ Nasdaq First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1208 FCA Nasdaq First Trust China AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.5223 FCAN Nasdaq First Trust Canada AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0727 FDT Nasdaq First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.3580 FDTS Nasdaq First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1798 FEM Nasdaq First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1951 FEMS Nasdaq First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.3378 FEP Nasdaq First Trust Europe AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1720 FEUZ Nasdaq First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX® ETF Quarterly $0.1827 FGM Nasdaq First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.2571 FHK Nasdaq First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.5608 FJP Nasdaq First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.3411 FKO Nasdaq First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0484 FKU Nasdaq First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0896 FLN Nasdaq First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1633 FPA Nasdaq First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.1850 FSZ Nasdaq First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.7676 NFTY Nasdaq First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Quarterly $0.1265 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund EDOW NYSE Arca First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Quarterly $0.1261 FCG NYSE Arca First Trust Natural Gas ETF Quarterly $0.0569 FCTR Cboe BZX First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Quarterly $0.0635 FDL NYSE Arca First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Quarterly $0.3689 FDM NYSE Arca First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund Quarterly $0.1778 FIW NYSE Arca First Trust Water ETF Quarterly $0.1120 FNI NYSE Arca First Trust Chindia ETF Quarterly $0.0393 FPX NYSE Arca First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Quarterly $0.0803 FRI NYSE Arca First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Quarterly $0.1796 FTCS Nasdaq First Trust Capital Strength ETF Quarterly $0.1531 FVD NYSE Arca First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index Fund Quarterly $0.2212 FVL NYSE Arca First Trust Value Line® 100 Exchange-Traded Fund Quarterly $0.0387 QABA Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund Quarterly $0.3332 QCLN Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy Index Fund Quarterly $0.0704 QQEW Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Quarterly $0.0894 QQXT Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Quarterly $0.0476 QTEC Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Quarterly $0.1882 TUSA Nasdaq First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX® ETF Quarterly $0.1088 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II CARZ Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Quarterly $0.1056 CIBR Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Quarterly $0.0296 FAN NYSE Arca First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Quarterly $0.0934 FDD NYSE Arca First Trust STOXX® European Select Dividend Index Fund Quarterly $0.2151 FFR NYSE Arca First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund Quarterly $0.3210 FGD NYSE Arca First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Quarterly $0.2918 FLM NYSE Arca First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF Quarterly $0.3249 Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount FPXE Nasdaq First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Quarterly $0.1098 FPXI Nasdaq First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Quarterly $0.1115 FTAG Nasdaq First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Quarterly $0.1695 FTRI Nasdaq First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Quarterly $0.1393 GRID Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Quarterly $0.1463 NXTG Nasdaq First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Quarterly $0.2260 SKYY Nasdaq First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Quarterly $0.0435 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI DALI Nasdaq First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Quarterly $0.1318 DDIV Nasdaq First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Quarterly $0.2057 DVLU Nasdaq First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Quarterly $0.0339 DVOL Nasdaq First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Quarterly $0.0847 FID Nasdaq First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Quarterly $0.2304 FTXD Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Quarterly $0.0812 FTXG Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Quarterly $0.0679 FTXH Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Quarterly $0.0463 FTXL Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Quarterly $0.0942 FTXN Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Quarterly $0.0886 FTXO Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Quarterly $0.2064 FTXR Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Quarterly $0.0151 FVC Nasdaq First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Quarterly $0.0607 IFV Nasdaq First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Quarterly $0.1345 LEGR Nasdaq First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Quarterly $0.1432 MDIV Nasdaq Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Monthly $0.0645 RDVY Nasdaq First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Quarterly $0.1651 RNDV Nasdaq US Equity Dividend Select ETF Quarterly $0.2009 RNEM Nasdaq Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Quarterly $0.2738 RNLC Nasdaq Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Quarterly $0.1121 RNMC Nasdaq Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Quarterly $0.0705 RNSC Nasdaq Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Quarterly $0.0861 ROBT Nasdaq First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Quarterly $0.0052 SDVY Nasdaq First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Quarterly $0.0880 TDIV Nasdaq First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Quarterly $0.1909 FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $135 billion as of May 31, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund before investing. Prospectuses for the Funds contain this and other important information and are available free of charge by calling toll-free at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Principal Risk Factors: A Fund's shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that a Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. An investment in a Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any portfolio of equity securities traded on exchanges. The risks of investing in each Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, shareholder report, and other regulatory filings. Securities held by a fund, as well as shares of a fund itself, are subject to market fluctuations caused by factors such as general economic conditions, political events, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. The impact of this COVID-19 pandemic may last for an extended period of time and will continue to impact the economy for the foreseeable future. An Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an index. You should anticipate that the value of an Index Fund's shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any decline in the value of the index. An Index Fund's return may not match the return of the index. Unlike a Fund, the indices do not actually hold a portfolio of securities and therefore do not incur the expenses incurred by a Fund. Investors buying or selling Fund shares on the secondary market may incur customary brokerage commissions. Investors who sell Fund shares may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from a Fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption units. If a Fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, Fund shares may trade at a discount to a Fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting. One of the principal risks of investing in a Fund is market risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular security owned by a Fund, Fund shares or securities in general may fall in value. An actively managed ETF is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed portfolio. In managing such a Fund's investment portfolio, the portfolio managers, management teams, advisor or sub-advisor, will apply investment techniques and risk analyses that may not have the desired result. A Fund that is concentrated in securities of companies in a certain sector or industry involves additional risks, including limited diversification. An investment in a Fund concentrated in a single country or region may be subject to greater risks of adverse events and may experience greater volatility than a Fund that is more broadly diversified geographically. Certain Funds may invest in small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies. There is no guarantee that the issuers of the securities in any Fund will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, they will either remain at current levels or increase over time. An investment in a Fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. These risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, emerging market countries. A Fund may invest in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market. Investments in sovereign bonds involve special risks because the governmental authority that controls the repayment of the debt may be unwilling or unable to repay the principal and/or interest when due. In times of economic uncertainty, the prices of these securities may be more volatile than those of corporate debt obligations or of other government debt obligations. A Fund that invests in the European region is subject to certain risks because member states in the European Union no longer control their own monetary policies, money supply and official interest rates for the Euro. Rather, such control is exercised by the European Central Bank. The Swiss economy is dependent on the economies of other European nations as key trading partners. Any reduction in spending by other European countries could have a negative effect on the Swiss economy. The European sovereign-debt crisis has resulted in a weakened Euro and has put into question the future financial prospects of the surrounding region. The ongoing implementation of the European Union provisions and Euro conversion process may materially impact revenues, expenses or income and increase competition for other European companies, which could have an effect on the Swiss economy. Certain securities held by certain of the Funds are subject to credit risk, call risk, income risk, inflation risk, interest rate risk, prepayment risk, and zero coupon risk. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will be unable or unwilling to make dividend, interest and/or principal payments when due and that the value of a security may decline as a result. Credit risk is heightened for floating-rate loans and high-yield securities. Call risk is the risk that if an issuer calls higher-yielding debt instruments held by a Fund, performance could be adversely impacted. Income risk is the risk that income from a Fund's fixed-income investments could decline during periods of falling interest rates. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. Interest rate risk is the risk that the value of the fixed-income securities in a Fund will decline because of rising market interest rates. Prepayment risk is the risk that during periods of falling interest rates, an issuer may exercise its right to pay principal on an obligation earlier than expected. This may result in a decline in a Fund's income. Zero coupon risk is the risk that zero coupon bonds may be highly volatile as interest rates rise or fall. Senior floating-rate loans are usually rated below investment grade but may also be unrated. As a result, the risks associated with these loans are similar to the risks of high-yield fixed income instruments. High-yield securities, or "junk" bonds, are subject to greater market fluctuations and risk of loss than securities with higher ratings, and therefore, may be highly speculative. These securities are issued by companies that may have limited operating history, narrowly focused operations, and/or other impediments to the timely payment of periodic interest and principal at maturity. The market for high-yield securities is smaller and less liquid than that for investment grade securities. Income from municipal bonds held by a Fund could be declared taxable because of, among other things, unfavorable changes in tax laws, adverse interpretations by the Internal Revenue Service or state tax authorities, or noncompliant conduct of a bond issuer. Income from municipal bonds held by a Fund may be subject to the federal alternative minimum income tax. Convertible securities have characteristics of both equity and debt securities and, as a result, are exposed to certain additional risks. The values of certain synthetic convertible securities will respond differently to market fluctuations than a traditional convertible security because such synthetic convertibles are composed of two or more separate securities or instruments, each with its own market value. A Fund is subject to the credit risk associated with the counterparty creating the synthetic convertible instrument. Synthetic convertible securities may also be subject to the risks associated with derivatives. Exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) are senior, unsecured, unsubordinated debt securities whose returns are linked to the performance of a particular market benchmark or strategy minus applicable fees. The value of an ETN may be influenced by various factors. Real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“REOCs”) are subject to certain risks, including changes in the real estate market, vacancy rates and competition, volatile interest rates and economic recession. Master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) are subject to certain risks, including price and supply fluctuations caused by international politics, energy conservation, taxes, price controls, and other regulatory policies of various governments. In addition, there is the risk that an MLP could be taxed as a corporation, resulting in decreased returns from such MLP. Blockchain technology is an entirely new and relatively untested technology and may never be implemented to a scale that provides identifiable economic benefit to the companies included in a blockchain index. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud. There is little regulation of blockchain technology and because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that it may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation. The values of the companies included in a blockchain index may not be a reflection of their connection to blockchain technology, but may be based on other business operations. Currently, blockchain technology is primarily used for the recording of transactions in digital currency, which are extremely speculative, unregulated and volatile. Because digital assets registered in a blockchain do not have a standardized exchange, like a stock market, there is less liquidity for such assets and greater possibility of fraud or manipulation. A Fund may invest in robotics and artificial intelligence companies, which may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel and are subject to the risks of changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress, and government regulation. These companies are also heavily dependent on intellectual property rights, and challenges to or misappropriation of such rights could have a material adverse effect on such companies. Securities of robotics and artificial intelligence companies tend to be more volatile than securities of companies that rely less heavily on technology. Robotics and artificial intelligence companies typically engage in significant amounts of spending on research and development, and rapid changes to the field could have a material adverse effect on a company's operating results. The use of futures, options, and other derivatives can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. These risks are heightened when a Fund's portfolio managers use derivatives to enhance a Fund's return or as a substitute for a position or security, rather than solely to hedge (or offset) the risk of a position or security held by a Fund. The stocks of companies that have recently conducted an initial public offering have exhibited above-average price appreciation in connection with the initial public offering prior to inclusion in a Fund, which may not continue, and these investments may be subject to additional risks, price volatility and speculative trading. A Fund may effect a portion of creations and redemptions for cash, rather than in-kind securities. As a result, an investment in a Fund may be less tax-efficient than an investment in an exchange-traded fund that effects its creations and redemptions for in-kind securities. A Fund's investment in repurchase agreements may be subject to market and credit risk with respect to the collateral securing the repurchase agreements. Alternative investments may employ complex strategies, have unique investment and risk characteristics and may not be suitable for all investors. Certain Funds may invest in other investment companies, including closed-end funds (“CEFs”), ETFs and affiliated ETFs, which involves additional expenses that would not be present in a direct investment in the underlying funds. In addition, a Fund's investment performance and risks may be related to the investment and performance of the underlying funds. A Fund may invest in U.S. government obligations. U.S. Treasury obligations are backed by the "full faith and credit" of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and U.S. government sponsored instrumentalities may or may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Short selling creates special risks which could result in increased volatility of returns. In times of unusual or adverse market, economic, regulatory or political conditions, a Fund may not be able, fully or partially, to implement its short selling strategy. Certain Funds may invest in distressed securities, and many distressed securities are illiquid or trade in low volumes and thus may be more difficult to value. Illiquid securities involve the risk that the securities will not be able to be sold at the time desired by the Fund or at prices approximately the value at which the Fund is carrying the securities on its books. Because the shares of CEFs cannot be redeemed upon demand, shares of many CEFs will trade on exchanges at market prices rather than net asset value, which may cause the shares to trade at a price greater than the net asset value (“NAV”) (premium) or less than NAV (discount). There can be no assurance that the market discount on shares of any CEF purchased by a Fund will ever decrease or that when a Fund seeks to sell shares of a CEF, it can receive the NAV for those shares. A Fund may also be exposed to higher volatility in the market due to indirect use of leverage through its investment in CEFs. CEFs may issue senior securities in an attempt to enhance returns. Certain Funds have fewer assets than larger, more established funds, and like other relatively new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact such Funds' market exposure for limited periods of time. "AlphaDEX®" is a registered trademark of First Trust Portfolios L.P. First Trust Portfolios L.P. has obtained a patent for the AlphaDEX® stock selection methodology from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Nasdaq®, NASDAQ-100®, NASDAQ-100 Index®, NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector IndexSM, NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector IndexSM, NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted IndexSM, NASDAQ OMX Global Auto IndexSM and Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics IndexSM, are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by FTA. The Funds have not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS. Nasdaq® and Clean Edge® are the registered trademarks (the "Marks") of Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq") and Clean Edge, Inc. ("Clean Edge") respectively. Nasdaq and Clean Edge are, collectively with their affiliates, the "Corporations". The Marks are licensed for use by FTA. The Funds have not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. The Funds should not be construed in any way as investment advice by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS. Nasdaq® and NASDAQ OMX® ABA Community Bank IndexSM are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. and American Bankers Association, (Nasdaq and ABA, collectively with their affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by FTA. The Funds have not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND. Nasdaq®, NASDAQ Technology Dividend IndexSM, NASDAQ US Multi-Asset Diversified Income IndexSM and NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers IndexSM are registered trademarks and service marks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by FTA. The Funds have not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS. The Capital Strength IndexTM is the trademark (the "Mark") of Nasdaq. The Mark is licensed for use by First Trust Portfolios L.P. The Funds have not been passed on by Nasdaq as to its legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq. The Fund should not be construed in any way as investment advice by Nasdaq. NASDAQ MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEARS NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND OR THE CAPITAL STRENGTH INDEXTM. "Value Line®", "Value Line® 100 Index" and "Value Line® Dividend Index" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Value Line, Inc. ("Value Line") in the United States and other countries and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by FTA. These products are not sponsored, endorsed, recommended, sold or promoted by Value Line and Value Line makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in products utilizing such strategy. First Trust Advisors L.P. is not affiliated with any Value Line company. Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by FTA. The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P or its affiliates, and S&P and its affiliates make no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding shares of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. Morningstar is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. and has been licensed for use by FTA. The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Morningstar, Inc., nor does this company make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund. The Dow Jones Select MicroCap IndexSM and Dow Jones Global Select Dividend IndexSM are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and have been licensed for use by First Trust. Dow Jones®, Dow Jones Select MicroCap IndexSM, and Dow Jones Global Select Dividend IndexSM are trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to SPDJI and have been sublicensed for use for certain purposes by FTA on behalf of the Funds. First Trust's ETFs, based on Dow Jones Indexes, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones or their respective affiliates, and none of them makes any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. The STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Index and the trademarks used in the index name are the intellectual property of STOXX Limited, Zurich, Switzerland and/or its licensors. The index is used under license from STOXX. The ETF based on the index is in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX and/or its licensors and neither STOXX nor its licensors shall have any liability with respect thereto. A patent with respect to the IPOX® index methodology has been issued (U.S. Pat. No. 7,698,197). IPOX® is a registered international trademark of IPOX® Schuster LLC (www.ipoxschuster.com). The First Trust Natural Gas ETF, First Trust Water ETF, First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and First Trust BICK Index Fund are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the International Securities Exchange (“ISE”). ISE makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of trading in the Funds. ISE's only relationship to First Trust is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade names of ISE and of the indexes which are determined, composed and calculated by ISE without regard to First Trust or the Funds. The FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index is calculated by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"). FTSE does not sponsor, endorse or promote the First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund. All copyright in the index values and constituent list vests in FTSE and/or its licensors. FTA and the First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund has obtained full license from FTSE to use such copyright in the creation of the First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund. "FTSE®", "FT-SE®" and "Footsie®" are trademarks jointly owned by the London Stock Exchange Plc and the Financial Times Limited and are used by FTSE under license. "NAREIT®" is the trademark of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and "EPRA®" is the trademark of the European Public Real Estate Association and are used by FTSE under license. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dorsey Wright. Dorsey Wright makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of trading in the Funds. Dorsey Wright's only relationship to First Trust is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade names of Dorsey Wright and of the index, which is determined, composed and calculated by Dorsey Wright without regard to First Trust or the Funds. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx, LLC. Indxx, LLC makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of trading in the Funds. Indxx, LLC's only relationship to First Trust is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade names of Indxx, LLC, the Indxx Global Natural Resources Income Index and the Indxx Global Agriculture Index which are determined, composed and calculated by Indxx, LLC without regard to First Trust or the Funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average® Equal Weight Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by First Trust. Dow Jones® and Dow Jones Industrial Average® Equal Weight Index are trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and have been licensed to SPDJI and have been sublicensed for use for certain purposes by First Trust on behalf of the Fund. The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight Index Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones or their respective affiliates and none of them makes any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product. "Indxx" and "Indxx Blockchain Index" are trademarks of Indxx, LLC and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by First Trust Advisors L.P. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF is based on the Indxx Blockchain Index and is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx, LLC, and Indxx, LLC makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product. The Lunt Capital Large Cap Factor Rotation Index (The “Index”) is the property of Lunt Capital Management, Inc., which has contracted with Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (the “Fund”) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. or its affiliates (Nasdaq, with its affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations"). The Corporations have not passed on the legality or suitability of, or the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to, the Fund. The Corporations make no representation or warranty, express or implied to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly, or the ability of the index to track general stock performance. The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF, the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (collectively, the “Funds”) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. or its affiliates (Nasdaq, with its affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations"). The Corporations have not passed on the legality or suitability of, or the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to, the Funds. The Corporations make no representation or warranty, express or implied to the owners of the Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Funds particularly, or the ability of the indexes to track general stock performance. Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by First Trust Advisors L.P. The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P or its affiliates, and S&P and its affiliates make no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding shares of the First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by NSE Indices Limited. NSE Indices Limited does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied (including warranties of merchantability or fitness for particular purpose or use) and disclaims all liability to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund linked to the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index or particularly in the ability of the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index to track general stock market performance in India. The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. Nasdaq, Inc. makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of trading in the Fund. Nasdaq Inc.'s only relationship to First Trust is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade names of Nasdaq, Inc. and of the index, which is determined, composed and calculated by Nasdaq, Inc. or its agent, without regard to First Trust or the Fund. The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial professionals are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005843/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:59p New York City retailers welcome back shoppers but challenges loom RE 05:57p Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - HLF PR 05:57p S&P GLOBAL : TopBuild Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Retail Properties of America and Brandywine Realty Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600 PR 05:56p EXCLUSIVE : Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military - document RE 05:55p Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Provident Financial Services, Inc. - PFS PR 05:55p DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons EQ 05:48p DIAGEO : allots $100 mn to help rebuild world's bars AQ 05:48p Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Andersons, Inc. - ANDE PR 05:47p KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to Driven Brands Funding, LLC Series 2020-1 Senior Secured Notes BU 05:47p Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA PR