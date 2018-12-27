First Trust Advisors L.P. : Announces Special Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of special distributions for 2 exchange-traded funds (each a "Fund," collectively, the "Funds") advised by FTA.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: December 28, 2018 Record Date: December 31, 2018 Payable Date: January 4, 2019

Special Distribution Per Share Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Amount INDEX EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II SKYY Nasdaq First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Quarterly $0.2782 First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX® Fund FXL NYSE Arca First Trust Technology AlphaDEX® Fund Quarterly $0.0572

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $124 billion as of November 30, 2018 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund before investing. Prospectuses for the Funds contain this and other important information and are available free of charge by calling toll-free at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Principal Risk Factors: A Fund's shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that a Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. An investment in a Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any portfolio of equity securities traded on exchanges. The risks of investing in each Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, shareholder report, and other regulatory filings.

An Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an index. You should anticipate that the value of an Index Fund's shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any decline in the value of the index. An Index Fund's return may not match the return of the index. Unlike a Fund, the indices do not actually hold a portfolio of securities and therefore do not incur the expenses incurred by a Fund.

Investors buying or selling Fund shares on the secondary market may incur customary brokerage commissions. Investors who sell Fund shares may receive less than the share's net asset value. Market prices may differ to some degree from the net asset value of the shares. Shares may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from a Fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption units. If a Fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, Fund shares may trade at a discount to a Fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting.

One of the principal risks of investing in a Fund is market risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular security owned by a Fund, Fund shares or securities in general may fall in value.

SKYY invests in information technology companies, which are subject to certain risks, including rapidly changing technologies, short product life cycles, fierce competition, aggressive pricing and reduced profit margins, loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, cyclical market patterns, evolving industry standards and frequent new product introductions. Certain companies may be smaller and less experienced companies, with limited product lines, markets or financial resources. Information technology company stocks, especially those which are Internet related, have experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that are often unrelated to their operating performance.

The risks related to investing in cloud computing companies include interruptions or delays in service, security breaches involving sensitive, proprietary and confidential information, privacy concerns and laws, and other regulations that may limit or otherwise affect the operations of such companies.

Information technology companies are subject to certain risks, including rapidly changing technologies, short product life cycles, fierce competition, aggressive pricing and reduced profit margins, loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, cyclical market patterns, evolving industry standards and frequent new product introductions. Certain technology companies may be smaller and less experienced companies, with limited product lines, markets or financial resources.

Changes in currency exchange rates and the relative value of non-US currencies may affect the value of a Fund's investments and the value of a Fund’s shares.

The Funds may invest in small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies.

There is no guarantee that the issuers of the securities in any Fund will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, they will either remain at current levels or increase over time.

An investment in a Fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. A Fund may invest in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market.

"AlphaDEX®" is a registered trademark of First Trust Portfolios L.P. First Trust Portfolios L.P. has obtained a patent for the AlphaDEX® stock selection methodology from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc., or its affiliates (Nasdaq, with its affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations"). The Corporations’ only relationship to First Trust is in the licensing of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain trade names of the Corporations and the use of the ISE Index which is determined, composed and calculated by Nasdaq, Inc. without regard to First Trust or the fund.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan clients.

