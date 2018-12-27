First Trust Advisors L.P. : Announces Special Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of special
distributions for 2 exchange-traded funds (each a "Fund," collectively,
the "Funds") advised by FTA.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
|
|
|
December 28, 2018
|
|
Record Date:
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
Payable Date:
|
|
|
January 4, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
INDEX EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II
|
SKYY
|
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
|
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
$0.2782
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX®
Fund
|
FXL
|
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
|
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
$0.0572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the
Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios
L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held
companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has
collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $124
billion as of November 30, 2018 through unit investment trusts,
exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate
managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit
investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor
of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and
FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and
expenses of a Fund before investing. Prospectuses for the Funds contain
this and other important information and are available free of charge by
calling toll-free at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com.
A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return
and market value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when
sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
Principal Risk Factors: A Fund's shares will change in value, and you
could lose money by investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund is not
a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There
can be no assurance that a Fund's investment objectives will be
achieved. An investment in a Fund involves risks similar to those of
investing in any portfolio of equity securities traded on exchanges. The
risks of investing in each Fund are spelled out in its prospectus,
shareholder report, and other regulatory filings.
An Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the
price and yield of an index. You should anticipate that the value of an
Index Fund's shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any
decline in the value of the index. An Index Fund's return may not match
the return of the index. Unlike a Fund, the indices do not actually hold
a portfolio of securities and therefore do not incur the expenses
incurred by a Fund.
Investors buying or selling Fund shares on the secondary market may
incur customary brokerage commissions. Investors who sell Fund shares
may receive less than the share's net asset value. Market prices may
differ to some degree from the net asset value of the shares. Shares may
be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage
account. However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed
directly from a Fund by authorized participants, in very large
creation/redemption units. If a Fund's authorized participants are
unable to proceed with creation/redemption orders and no other
authorized participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, Fund
shares may trade at a discount to a Fund's net asset value and possibly
face delisting.
One of the principal risks of investing in a Fund is market risk. Market
risk is the risk that a particular security owned by a Fund, Fund shares
or securities in general may fall in value.
SKYY invests in information technology companies, which are subject to
certain risks, including rapidly changing technologies, short product
life cycles, fierce competition, aggressive pricing and reduced profit
margins, loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, cyclical
market patterns, evolving industry standards and frequent new product
introductions. Certain companies may be smaller and less experienced
companies, with limited product lines, markets or financial resources.
Information technology company stocks, especially those which are
Internet related, have experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations
that are often unrelated to their operating performance.
The risks related to investing in cloud computing companies include
interruptions or delays in service, security breaches involving
sensitive, proprietary and confidential information, privacy concerns
and laws, and other regulations that may limit or otherwise affect the
operations of such companies.
Information technology companies are subject to certain risks, including
rapidly changing technologies, short product life cycles, fierce
competition, aggressive pricing and reduced profit margins, loss of
patent, copyright and trademark protections, cyclical market patterns,
evolving industry standards and frequent new product introductions.
Certain technology companies may be smaller and less experienced
companies, with limited product lines, markets or financial resources.
Changes in currency exchange rates and the relative value of non-US
currencies may affect the value of a Fund's investments and the value of
a Fund’s shares.
The Funds may invest in small-capitalization and mid-capitalization
companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than
larger, more established companies.
There is no guarantee that the issuers of the securities in any Fund
will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, they will
either remain at current levels or increase over time.
An investment in a Fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is
subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political
risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and
exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. A Fund may
invest in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the
underlying shares in their primary trading market.
"AlphaDEX®" is a registered trademark of First Trust
Portfolios L.P. First Trust Portfolios L.P. has obtained a patent for
the AlphaDEX® stock selection methodology from the United
States Patent and Trademark Office.
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or
promoted by Nasdaq, Inc., or its affiliates (Nasdaq, with its
affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations"). The Corporations’
only relationship to First Trust is in the licensing of Nasdaq, Inc. and
certain trade names of the Corporations and the use of the ISE Index
which is determined, composed and calculated by Nasdaq, Inc. without
regard to First Trust or the fund.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue
Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any
information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine
whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First
Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of
evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for
exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan
clients.
