First Trust Cross-Lists an Additional UCITS ETF in Mexico

As Mexican demand for multi-factor and thematic investments grows, First Trust expands its offerings

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a global ETF provider and asset manager, announced today that it has cross-listed an additional UCITS ETF on the Mexican stock exchange, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV). As many institutional investors seek to invest within Mexico, First Trust is pleased to expand its offerings of UCITS funds. First Trust entered the Mexican market beginning in 2011. The additional listings bring the total number of Mexican listed First Trust UCITS ETFs to 10.

Newly Approved

First Trust Capital Strength UCITS ETF (Ticker: FTCS LN)

“As the demand for UCITS increases, First Trust will continue cross-listing our UCITS solutions in Mexico as they become eligible. We are especially pleased for FTCS LN to be available to Mexico investors as a multi-factor solution to provide high quality, low volatility US large cap core exposure,” said April Reppy Suydam, Head of Latin America Distribution, First Trust.

About First Trust

First Trust, a federally registered investment advisor, and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust is the investment advisor to exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds, separate managed accounts and provides supervisory services to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts. First Trust’s assets under management were approximately $115 billion as of March 31, 2020. This includes the supervisory services First Trust provides to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts, which are unmanaged. FTP is a sponsor of unit investment trusts and distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust is based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.

Risks

The Fund’s shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in the fund. You may not get back all of the money you invest.

One of the principal risks of investing in the fund is market risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular stock owned by the fund, fund shares or stocks in general may fall in value. There can be no assurance that the fund’s investment objective will be achieved. The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. The impact of this COVID-19 pandemic may be short term or may last for an extended period of time, and in either case could result in a substantial economic downturn or recession.

There may be tracking difference between the Fund and the underlying index due to the impact of the annual Fund management fees. Therefore, the Fund’s return may not match the return of The Capital Strength Index℠.

The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies concentrated in a particular industry or sector, which involves additional risks including limited diversification.

This Fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to have high volatility due to the portfolio composition and/or the index replication technique. As such, potential investors should be aware that the Fund’s shares may change in value and may do so in a volatile fashion; potential investors could lose money by investing in the Fund.

Neither First Trust Global Portfolios Limited (“FTGP”) nor any of its affiliates, guarantees the performance or the future returns of the Fund.

For more details relating to risks of investing in the Fund, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Fund’s prospectus.

The First Trust Capital Strength UCITS ETF (the “Fund”) is an open-ended sub-fund of the First Trust Global Funds PLC, an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS registered number 514357.

Shares of the Fund are offered solely to non-US persons pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Fund’s prospectus. The Fund’s prospectus contains important information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. Please call 1-800-621-9533 to obtain a copy of the prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document. Prospective investors should consult their financial and tax advisor before making an investment in the Fund in order to independently assess the merits of such an investment.

The fund lists and principally trades its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The fund’s return may not match the return of the The Capital Strength NTR Index℠. Securities held by the fund will generally not be bought or sold in response to market fluctuations.

Investors buying or selling fund shares on the secondary market may incur customary brokerage commissions. Market prices may differ to some degree from the net asset value of the shares. Investors who sell fund shares may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from the fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption units. If the fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, fund shares may trade at a discount to the fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting.

For Investors in Mexico

The views and opinions expressed are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as investment advice or recommendations, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities (in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is not lawful to make such an offer) and should not be considered specific legal, investment or tax advice.

The fund has been cross-listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and/or the Bolsa Institucional de Valores.

Investors should review all relevant offering materials, including all applicable risk factors, and should consult with financial and tax advisors relating to tax and other consequences of investing in a particular security prior to making an investment. None of the securities herein have been registered with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) maintained by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores). Securities not cross-listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores nor registered with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) may not be offered or sold publicly or otherwise be the subject of brokerage activities in Mexico, except pursuant to the private placement exemption set forth in article 8 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores), to institutional and qualified investors, as defined under Mexican law and rules thereunder.

The cross-listing of the securities identified herein does not constitute or imply a certification as to the investment quality of such securities or the accuracy or completeness of the information included in all offering materials. The offering materials are solely First Trust’s responsibility and have not been reviewed or authorized by the CNBV or the BMV and may not be publicly offered or distributed in Mexico. In making an investment decision, all investors, including any Mexican investor, must rely on their own examination of the relevant securities and the marketing materials.

Nasdaq® and The Capital Strength Index℠ are registered trademarks and service marks of Nasdaq, Inc. (together with its affiliates hereinafter referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by First Trust. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND

