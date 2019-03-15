First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund : Issues Notice Regarding March 2019 Distribution

The Board of Trustees of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
(the "Fund") (NYSE: FDEU), CUSIP 33740D107, previously approved a
managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Managed Distribution
Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and
Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic
distributions of long-term capital gains as frequently as monthly each
tax year.
The Fund has declared a distribution payable on March 15, 2019, to
shareholders of record as of March 4, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of
March 1, 2019. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the
sources of your Fund’s distributions. You should not draw any
conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of
its distribution or from the terms of its Managed Distribution Plan.
The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current
distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to
date for the Fund from the following sources: net investment income
("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized
long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These
estimates are based upon information as of February 28, 2019, are
calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP")
basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment
income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per
common share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Yr. Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
Total
|
Fund
|
|
Fund
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Total Current
|
|
Current Distribution ($)
|
|
Current Distribution (%)
|
|
Dist. Rate as a
|
|
Return
|
Ticker
|
|
Cusip
|
|
Year End
|
|
Distribution
|
|
NII
|
|
STCG
|
|
LTCG
|
|
ROC (2)
|
|
NII
|
|
STCG
|
|
LTCG
|
|
ROC(2)
|
|
% of NAV(3)
|
|
on NAV(4)
|
FDEU
|
|
33740D107
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
$0.12100
|
|
$0.12044
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
$0.00056
|
|
99.54%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.46%
|
|
9.17%
|
|
3.59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal YTD
|
|
YTD Total
|
Fund
|
|
Fund
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
Fiscal YTD
|
|
Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($)
|
|
Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%)
|
|
Distributions as
|
|
Return
|
Ticker
|
|
Cusip
|
|
Year End
|
|
Distributions(1)
|
|
NII
|
|
STCG
|
|
LTCG
|
|
ROC (2)
|
|
NII
|
|
STCG
|
|
LTCG
|
|
ROC(2)
|
|
a % of NAV(3)
|
|
on NAV(4)
|
FDEU
|
|
33740D107
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
$0.36300
|
|
$0.36133
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
$0.00167
|
|
99.54%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.46%
|
|
2.29%
|
|
9.91%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes the most recent monthly distribution paid on March
15, 2019.
|
(2) The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its
income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of
your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital
may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you
invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital
distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment
performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
|
(3) Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of February 28, 2019.
|
(4) Total Returns are through February 28, 2019. The return
included in the 5 Year Average Annual Total Return on NAV column
is from the Fund's first public offering, which was September 24,
2015.
|
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are
only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.
The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes
will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder
of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax
regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar
year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal
income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for
your Form 1099-DIV.
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment
advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its
affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered
broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of
investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or
supervision of approximately $125 billion as of February 28, 2019
through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds,
mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the
First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is
also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund
creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
Janus Capital Management LLC, a legal entity of Janus Henderson
Investors, serves as the Fund's investment sub-advisor. Janus Henderson
Investors is headquartered in London and is a global investment
management firm that provides a full spectrum of investment products and
services to clients around the world. With offices in 28 cities with
more than 2,000 employees, Janus Henderson Investors managed
approximately $328.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return
and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares,
when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There can
be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved.
The Fund may not be appropriate for all investors.
Principal Risk Factors: The Fund is subject to risks, including the fact
that it is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company.
Because the Fund will invest primarily in securities of non-U.S.
issuers, which are generally denominated in non-U.S. currencies, there
are risks not typically associated with investing in securities of U.S.
issuers. Non-U.S. issuers are subject to higher volatility than
securities of U.S. issuers. An investor may lose money if the local
currency of a non-U.S. market depreciates against the U.S. dollar.
Investments in securities of issuers located in emerging market
countries are considered speculative and there is a heightened risk of
investing in emerging markets securities.
The Fund will engage in practices and strategies that will result in
exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, thus subjecting it
to foreign currency risk.
The Fund's use of derivatives may result in losses greater than if they
had not been used, may require the Fund to sell or purchase portfolio
securities at inopportune times, may limit the amount of appreciation
the Fund can realize on an investment, or may cause the Fund to hold a
security that it might otherwise sell.
Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify
the effect of any losses.
The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the prospectus,
shareholder reports and other regulatory filings.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA the Internal Revenue Code
or any other regulatory framework. Financial advisors are responsible
for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising
independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate
for their clients.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical
facts are referred to as "forward-looking statements" under the U.S.
federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ
significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements
due to numerous factors. Generally, the words "believe," "expect,"
"intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar
expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not
historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from
those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no responsibility to
update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.
