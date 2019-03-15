First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund : Issues Notice Regarding March 2019 Distribution

The Board of Trustees of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FDEU), CUSIP 33740D107, previously approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Managed Distribution Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains as frequently as monthly each tax year.

The Fund has declared a distribution payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of March 1, 2019. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund’s distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its Managed Distribution Plan.

The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for the Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information as of February 28, 2019, are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.

5 Yr. Avg. Annualized Annual Current Total Fund Fund Fiscal Total Current Current Distribution ($) Current Distribution (%) Dist. Rate as a Return Ticker Cusip Year End Distribution NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) NII STCG LTCG ROC(2) % of NAV(3) on NAV(4) FDEU 33740D107 12/31/2019 $0.12100 $0.12044 - - $0.00056 99.54% - - 0.46% 9.17% 3.59% Cumulative Total Cumulative Fiscal Cumulative Fiscal YTD YTD Total Fund Fund Fiscal Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($) Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%) Distributions as Return Ticker Cusip Year End Distributions(1) NII STCG LTCG ROC (2) NII STCG LTCG ROC(2) a % of NAV(3) on NAV(4) FDEU 33740D107 12/31/2019 $0.36300 $0.36133 - - $0.00167 99.54% - - 0.46% 2.29% 9.91%

(1) Includes the most recent monthly distribution paid on March 15, 2019. (2) The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." (3) Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of February 28, 2019. (4) Total Returns are through February 28, 2019. The return included in the 5 Year Average Annual Total Return on NAV column is from the Fund's first public offering, which was September 24, 2015.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $125 billion as of February 28, 2019 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Janus Capital Management LLC, a legal entity of Janus Henderson Investors, serves as the Fund's investment sub-advisor. Janus Henderson Investors is headquartered in London and is a global investment management firm that provides a full spectrum of investment products and services to clients around the world. With offices in 28 cities with more than 2,000 employees, Janus Henderson Investors managed approximately $328.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund may not be appropriate for all investors.

Principal Risk Factors: The Fund is subject to risks, including the fact that it is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company.

Because the Fund will invest primarily in securities of non-U.S. issuers, which are generally denominated in non-U.S. currencies, there are risks not typically associated with investing in securities of U.S. issuers. Non-U.S. issuers are subject to higher volatility than securities of U.S. issuers. An investor may lose money if the local currency of a non-U.S. market depreciates against the U.S. dollar.

Investments in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries are considered speculative and there is a heightened risk of investing in emerging markets securities.

The Fund will engage in practices and strategies that will result in exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, thus subjecting it to foreign currency risk.

The Fund's use of derivatives may result in losses greater than if they had not been used, may require the Fund to sell or purchase portfolio securities at inopportune times, may limit the amount of appreciation the Fund can realize on an investment, or may cause the Fund to hold a security that it might otherwise sell.

Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify the effect of any losses.

The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the prospectus, shareholder reports and other regulatory filings.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA the Internal Revenue Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial advisors are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are referred to as "forward-looking statements" under the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

