First Trust Global Portfolios Limited : Announces Distribution for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

First Trust Global Portfolios Limited (“FTGP”) announces the declaration
of the quarterly distribution for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX®
UCITS ETF (the “Fund”). The Fund is advised by First Trust Advisors L.P.
(“FTA”).
The following dates apply to today’s distribution declarations:
|
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
|
|
14 September 2018
|
Record Date:
|
|
17 September 2018
|
Payable Date:
|
|
28 September 2018
|
ISIN
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Frequency
|
|
Dividend per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DE000A2AEM85
|
|
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF Class A
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
0.0799 (EUR)
|
About First Trust Advisors L.P.
FTA is a privately owned US-based financial services firm and is
registered as an investment adviser with the United States Securities
and Exchange Commission. FTA acts as adviser to a range of Irish
domiciled UCITS funds under the First Trust Global Funds plc umbrella.
The Fund’s distributor is FTGP, an affiliate of FTA. FTGP was
established in December 2011 as a UK-based and UK Financial Conduct
Authority (“FCA”) regulated distributor and advisor. FTA, together with
its affiliates, has total assets under management or supervision in
excess of $130 billion as at 31 July 2018. For more information, visit http://www.ftglobalportfolios.com.
Risks
The Fund’s shares may change in value and may go down as well as up.
You could lose money by investing in the Fund. You may not get back all
of the money you invest.
The Fund is subject to Market Risk, which means that shares of the Fund
may fall in value due to market fluctuations caused by such factors as
economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in
interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. There may be
tracking difference between the Fund and the underlying index due to the
impact of annual Fund management fees. Therefore the Fund’s return may
not match the return of the NASDAQ AlphaDEX® Germany Index, the Fund’s
benchmark. The Fund’s holdings may be issued by companies concentrated
in a particular industry or country. The Fund may invest in small
capitalisation and mid capitalisation companies. Such companies may
experience greater price volatility than larger, more established
companies. As the Fund’s investments may be denominated in currencies
other than the Fund’s currency, an investment in this fund may expose
you to currency risk. This Fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to
have high volatility due to the portfolio composition and/or the index
replication technique. As such, potential investors should be aware that
the Fund’s shares may change in value, and may do so in a volatile
fashion; potential investors could lose money by investing in the Fund.
Neither FTGP nor any of its affiliates guarantees the performance or the
future returns of the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund will
declare dividends. For more details relating to risks of investing in
the Fund, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Fund’s
prospectus.
Important Information
This financial promotion is issued by FTGP of 8 Angel Court, London,
EC2R7HJ. FTGP is authorised and regulated by the FCA (register no.
583261). Nothing in this document constitutes an invitation, offer,
solicitation or recommendation to engage in any investment activity
including buying or selling any investment including any interest in the
Fund.
The Fund is an open-ended sub-fund of the First Trust Global Funds plc
(the “Company”), an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability
between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment
company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS
registered number 514357. The Company is a recognised collective
investment scheme (a “recognised scheme”) for the purposes of section
264 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (“FSMA”),
of the United Kingdom. The Fund is not regulated by the FCA. Most of the
protections provided by the UK regulatory system do not apply to the
operation of the Fund and compensation will not be available under the
UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme on its default.
An investment in the Fund is speculative and may not be appropriate for
all potential investors. FTGP does not guarantee the performance of the
shares of the Fund. The value of an investment and income from it can go
down as well as up and may be affected by exchange rate variations.
Investors may not get back the amount invested or lose their entire
investment. Current tax levels and reliefs will depend on the nature of
the holdings. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
The material in this document is not comprehensive and must therefore be
read in conjunction with the Fund’s Prospectus, which contains material
information not contained herein, including the terms of investment and
information regarding investment risks and restrictions, fees and
expenses and conflicts of interests. Potential investors should pay
particular attention to the risk disclosures in the Prospectus. No
assurance can be given that the Fund’s investment objective will be
achieved or that the Fund will generate a positive return. Contact FTGP
or visit www.ftglobalportfolios.com
to obtain a Prospectus and/or Key Investor Information Document
(available in English). Potential investors should conduct their own
investigation and analysis of the Fund and consult its/their own
professional tax, accounting, financial or other advisors as to the
risks involved in making an investment. Potential investors should
consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses
carefully before investing.
Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other
advice nor is it to be solely relied on in making an investment or other
decision. It is not an invitation to make an investment in the Fund nor
does the information, recommendations or opinions expressed herein
constitute an offer for sale of the Fund.
Shares of the Fund are not available for sale in any state or
jurisdiction in which such sale would be prohibited. The shares of the
Fund have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and the Fund is not registered under the US Investment Company
Act of 1940, as amended. Neither this material nor the Fund’s shares are
available to or suitable for US persons.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information,
no representation or warranty stated or implied is made or given by any
persons as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained
in this document and no responsibility or liability is accepted for such
information or opinion.
“AlphaDEX®” is a registered trademark of First Trust Portfolios L.P.
First Trust Portfolios L.P. has obtained a patent for the AlphaDEX®
stock selection methodology from the United States Patent and Trademark
Office.
The NASDAQ AlphaDEX® Germany Index (the “Index”) is a trademark of
Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq”) and has been licensed for use by First Trust
Portfolios L.P., and sub-licensed for use by First Trust Global Funds
plc. AlphaDEX® is a trademark owned by First Trust Portfolios L.P. and
has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the Index. The Fund
is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq and Nasdaq makes
no representation or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in
the Fund or as to the result to be obtained by any person from use of
the Index in connection with the trading of the Fund.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005749/en/