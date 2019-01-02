First Trust International IPO ETF Changes Name

As previously announced, the Board of Trustees of First Trust
Exchange-Traded Fund II (the “Trust”) approved a name change for First
Trust International IPO ETF (Nasdaq: FPXI) (the “Fund”), a series of the
Trust. The new name of the Fund will be First Trust International Equity
Opportunities ETF. The new name will be effective on the Fund’s exchange
at the opening of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price
and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an index called the
IPOX International Index (the “Index”). The Index that the Fund tracks
is not changing its name or methodology. The Fund’s ticker symbol and
CUSIP are not changing.
First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), the Fund’s investment
advisor, is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the
Fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust
Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are
privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services.
First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of
approximately $124 billion as of November 30, 2018 through unit
investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds
and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the
First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is
also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund
creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
You should consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and
expenses carefully before investing. You can download a prospectus or
contact First Trust to request a prospectus, which contains other
information about the Fund. Read it carefully before you invest. The
risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in its prospectus,
shareholder reports and other regulatory filings.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws
of such state or jurisdiction.
