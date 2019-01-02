First Trust International IPO ETF Changes Name

As previously announced, the Board of Trustees of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (the “Trust”) approved a name change for First Trust International IPO ETF (Nasdaq: FPXI) (the “Fund”), a series of the Trust. The new name of the Fund will be First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF. The new name will be effective on the Fund’s exchange at the opening of trading on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an index called the IPOX International Index (the “Index”). The Index that the Fund tracks is not changing its name or methodology. The Fund’s ticker symbol and CUSIP are not changing.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), the Fund’s investment advisor, is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $124 billion as of November 30, 2018 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

You should consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. You can download a prospectus or contact First Trust to request a prospectus, which contains other information about the Fund. Read it carefully before you invest. The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, shareholder reports and other regulatory filings.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

