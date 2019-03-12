First Trust Nasdaq Smartphone Index Fund : Announces Changes to Investment Objective, Fund Name and Ticker Symbol

First Trust Nasdaq Smartphone Index Fund (Nasdaq: FONE) (the “Fund”), an
exchange-traded index fund and a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded
Fund II (the “Trust”), announced today that the Board of Trustees
(“Board”) of the Trust has approved changes to the Fund’s investment
objective. On or around May 29, 2019, the Fund will seek investment
results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the
Fund’s fees and expenses) of an index called the Indxx 5G & NextG
Thematic Index (the “New Index”). Currently, the Fund seeks investment
results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the
Fund’s fees and expenses) of an index called the Nasdaq CTA Smartphone
Index. The New Index is expected to be composed of up to 100 securities
issued by companies that have devoted, or have committed to devote,
material resources to the research, development and application of fifth
generation (5G) and next generation cellular technologies.
Additionally, on or around May 29, 2019, the Fund’s name is expected to
change to First Trust Indxx NextG ETF. The Fund will continue to list
and trade its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker
symbol FONE until May 29, 2019, at which time it is anticipated that the
Fund will list and trade its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Mark LLC under
the ticker symbol “NXTG.” The Fund will obtain a new CUSIP and other
identifiers. The New Index was developed, maintained and sponsored by
Indxx, LLC.
First Trust Advisors L.P., (“FTA”), the Fund’s investment advisor, along
with its affiliate, First Trust Portfolios L.P., are privately-held
companies which provide a variety of investment services, including
asset management and financial advisory services, with collective assets
under management or supervision of approximately $126 billion as of
February 28, 2019 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds,
closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005899/en/