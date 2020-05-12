Log in
First Trust Portfolios LP : Board Attendance at 2020 Annual Meeting

05/12/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Four of the five members of the Board of Trustees attended the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 22, 2020 for the following funds:

MACQUARIE/FIRST TRUST GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE/UTILITIES DIVIDEND &

INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST ENERGY INCOME AND GROWTH FUND

FIRST TRUST ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN EMERGING OPPORTUNITY FUND

FIRST TRUST SPECIALTY FINANCE AND FINANCIAL

OPPORTUNITIES FUND

FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

FIRST TRUST MLPAND ENERGY INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST INTERMEDIATE DURATION PREFERRED & INCOME FUND

FIRST TRUST NEW OPPORTUNITIES MLP & ENERGY FUND

FIRST TRUST DYNAMIC EUROPE EQUITY INCOME FUND

Disclaimer

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:09:13 UTC
