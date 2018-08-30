First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF begins trading under ticker symbol FID

First
Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund
(“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that the First Trust
S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (the “fund”) began trading on
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol FID. The fund seeks
investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield
(before the fund’s fees and expenses) of the S&P International Dividend
Aristocrats Index (the “index”). The index is designed to measure the
performance of high dividend-yielding, non-U.S. companies that have
followed a managed-dividends policy of increasing or maintaining
dividends for at least 10 consecutive years.
Investing internationally in high quality, dividend-paying companies may
provide gains when domestic markets are flat or declining, as global
markets often follow different cycles than the U.S. markets. Every
security selected for the index must meet stringent eligibility criteria
based on historical dividend increases, dividend yield and payout ratio.
“In our opinion, dividends are often a sign of strong corporate health,
and dividend increases may signal growing confidence from management.
While many dividend ETFs focus on domestic stocks, we believe strong
dividend policies are also important for international stocks. This ETF
seeks to provide exposure to international stocks that may be
well-positioned for dividend growth,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior
Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust. A company’s ability to
reliably increase its dividend may be attractive to investors looking
for companies that have the potential to endure difficult market and
economic environments.
“Since its 2005 inception, the S&P Dividend Aristocrats index family has
been one of the leading families of indices in the areas of dividend
growth and providing exposure to dividend payers in many markets,” said
Joe Kairen, Senior Director, S&P Dow Jones Indices. “We are delighted to
extend the S&P Dividend Aristocrats index-based concept to the
international, global ex. U.S. markets to measure the companies abroad
that have consistently increased or maintained their dividends over a
period of 10 years.”
Prior to August 30, 2018, the fund’s investment objective was to seek to
track the NASDAQ International Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index. The
fund, formerly known as International Multi-Asset Diversified Income
Index Fund, previously traded under the ticker symbol YDIV.
For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen
at (630) 765-8689 or RIssakainen@FTAdvisors.com.
About First Trust
First Trust is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as
the fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust
Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately
held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First
Trust has collective assets under management or supervsion of
approximately $130 billion as of July 31, 2018 through unit investment
trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and
separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First
Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a
distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation
units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more
information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.
You should consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, and
charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact First Trust
Portfolios L.P. at 1-800-621-1675 or visit www.ftportfolios.com
to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and
other information about the fund. The prospectus or summary prospectus
should be read carefully before investing.
ETF Characteristics
The fund lists and principally trades its shares on The Nasdaq Stock
Market LLC.
The fund's return may not match the return of the S&P International
Dividend Aristocrats Index. Securities held by the fund will generally
not be bought or sold in response to market fluctuations.
Investors buying or selling fund shares on the secondary market may
incur customary brokerage commissions. Market prices may differ to some
degree from the net asset value of the shares. Investors who sell fund
shares may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be
sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account.
However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from
the fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption
units. If the fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with
creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able
to step forward to create or redeem, fund shares may trade at a discount
to the fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting.
Risk Considerations
The fund's shares will change in value, and you could lose money by
investing in the fund. One of the principal risks of investing in the
fund is market risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular stock
owned by the fund, fund shares or stocks in general may fall in value.
There can be no assurance that the fund's investment objective will be
achieved.
The fund is not actively managed and generally will not attempt to take
defensive positions in declining markets.
The fund currently has fewer assets than larger funds, and like other
relatively new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the fund’s
market exposure for limited periods of time.
The fund may invest in securities issued by companies concentrated in a
particular industry or sector, which involves additional risks,
including limited diversification. The fund may invest in small
capitalization and mid capitalization companies. Such companies may
experience greater price volatility than larger, more established
companies.
An investment in a fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is
subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political
risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and
exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. These risks
may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with
significant operations in, emerging market countries. The fund may
invest in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the
underlying shares in their primary trading market.
The fund may hold investments that are denominated in non-U.S.
currencies, or in securities that provide exposure to such currencies,
currency exchange rates or interest rates denominated in such
currencies. Changes in currency exchange rates and the relative value of
non-U.S. currencies will affect the value of the fund's investment and
the value of fund shares.
There is no guarantee that the issuers of the securities in the
portfolio will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared,
they will either remain at current levels or increase over time.
As the use of Internet technology has become more prevalent in the
course of business, the fund has become more susceptible to potential
operational risks through breaches in cyber security.
First Trust Advisors L.P. is the adviser to the fund. First Trust
Advisors L.P. is an affiliate of First Trust Portfolios L.P., the fund's
distributor.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue
Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any
information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine
whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First
Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of
evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for
exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan
clients.
Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard &
Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by
First Trust Advisors L.P. The First Trust S&P International Dividend
Aristocrats ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P or
its affiliates, and S&P and its affiliates make no representation,
warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or
holding shares of the First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats
ETF.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005468/en/