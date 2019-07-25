Log in
First Western Financial : to Participate in 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

07/25/2019 | 08:05am EDT

DENVER, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado ('First Western'), announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Wylie and Chief Investment Officer John Sawyer will participate in the 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference on July 30-31, 2019. During the conference, the management team will deliver a presentation and hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for 3:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A live webcast and a copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be made available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'MYFW.'

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com

Source: First Western Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

First Western Financial Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 12:04:10 UTC
