First Western Financial : to Participate in Sandler O'Neill West Coast Financial Services Conference

02/27/2019 | 07:20pm EST

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado ('First Western'), announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Wylie and Chief Financial Officer Julie Courkamp will participate in the Sandler O'Neill West Coast Financial Services Conference on March 4-5, 2019. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be made available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'MYFW.'

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

Larry Clark
310-622-8223
MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com

Source: First Western Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

First Western Financial Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 00:19:00 UTC
