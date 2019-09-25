First annual New Heights Cannabis Tourism Summit to focus on developing cannabis tourism in Canada

Toronto, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tourism and cannabis industries are all set to combine forces at the first annual New Heights Cannabis Tourism Summit, to be held at Blue Mountain Village Conference Centre on Monday, October 28th, 2019.

“Canada has caught the world’s attention with the legalization of recreational cannabis and Canna-tourism is the next big thing. Now that edibles will be launching on October 17th, it presents an even bigger opportunity for many tourism cannabis experiences,” said Jennifer Mason, Founder of the Cannabis Tourism Summit. “There’s already a big demand by consumers for cannabis experiences such as Cannabis-friendly accommodations, activities (golf, yoga, art classes, etc.), events and tours. Building a new cannabis product will present new revenue generating opportunities for cannabis and tourism companies.”

Post legalization, cannabis tourism companies are coming up across Canada, anticipating the cannabis tourism industry to explode, a trend that market research analysts are already talking about in recent reports. This trend is expected to be especially popular in the province of Ontario where regulations are more relaxed compared to its West Coast counterparts.

The summit will feature informative sessions on everything one needs to know about creating a cannabis tourism product - from marketing to compliance and more. Attendees can look forward to an energizing and positive learning environment that will include:

presentations from the world’s leading experts on cannabis tourism

networking sessions with industry leaders

brand and product development sessions with world-class cannabis tourism companies

The summit is timely for individuals and companies who want to gain an insight into what cannabis tourism entails and what they can do in order to capitalize on recreational legalization.

Attendees must be 19 years of age and older to attend this event. Photo ID is required.

