Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First in a series of short tales follow the adventures of two bears and their friends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:01am EDT

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I was staying with some friends in Canada for three weeks and just enjoying the scenery and then, I just started to write,” Hazel Thompson states in writing the picture book, “The Bears of the Evergreen Forest: Basil and Brenda Go for a Stroll” (published by AuthorHouse UK), the first in a series of short tales about two bears and their friends.

 

While Basil is basking in the woods, he was inspired to invite his sister, Brenda, on a picnic. He fetches her from home; together, they stroll through the village to post a few letters before shopping for bread and jam to share with their bird friends. Afterwards, they play, watch the sunset and fall asleep.

 

“This is a back to basics story. Most people want a simple life and to get away from technology,” Thompson says, adding, “It will appeal to readers because it is a simple story with a happy ending and plenty of pictures.”

 

When asked what she wants the readers to take away from her writing of this book, Thompson replies, “I want them to enjoy the story and feel they have learnt something about friendship.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Bears-Evergreen-Forest-Brenda-Stroll/dp/172839760X.

 

“The Bears of the Evergreen Forest: Basil and Brenda Go for a Stroll”

By Hazel Thompson

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781728397603

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781728397610

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Hazel Thompson lives in Hampshire. She works in the education sector and in her spare time, enjoys reading and walking her dog.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
AuthorHouse
888-519-5121
pressreleases@authorhouse.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:32aIndia found cybersecurity lapses at National Payments Corp in 2019 -government document
RE
12:32aStanChart first-half profit down 33% on higher loan impairments
RE
12:31aVONGROUP : Profit warning inside information announcement
PU
12:31aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Resilient H1 performance, full recovery in June
BU
12:28aTOSHIBA : Main events scheduled for Friday, July 31
AQ
12:26aGREENHEART : (1) appointment of independent non-executive director; (2) changes in composition of board committees; and (3) compliance with rules 3.10(1), 3.10a, 3.21, 3.25 of the listing rules
PU
12:26aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Acquisition of the Entire Issued and Paid Up Share Capital of Rich Glory
PU
12:26aDetailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-June 2020
PU
12:26aBHP : Big focus on health
PU
12:26aGREENHEART : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3Asian stocks rise, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : forecasts sales above estimates, settles dispute with Huawei
5BHP GROUP : BHP : South Flank modules make highway history
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group