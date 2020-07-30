First in a series of short tales follow the adventures of two bears and their friends

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I was staying with some friends in Canada for three weeks and just enjoying the scenery and then, I just started to write,” Hazel Thompson states in writing the picture book, “The Bears of the Evergreen Forest: Basil and Brenda Go for a Stroll” (published by AuthorHouse UK), the first in a series of short tales about two bears and their friends.

While Basil is basking in the woods, he was inspired to invite his sister, Brenda, on a picnic. He fetches her from home; together, they stroll through the village to post a few letters before shopping for bread and jam to share with their bird friends. Afterwards, they play, watch the sunset and fall asleep.

“This is a back to basics story. Most people want a simple life and to get away from technology,” Thompson says, adding, “It will appeal to readers because it is a simple story with a happy ending and plenty of pictures.”

When asked what she wants the readers to take away from her writing of this book, Thompson replies, “I want them to enjoy the story and feel they have learnt something about friendship.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Bears-Evergreen-Forest-Brenda-Stroll/dp/172839760X.

“The Bears of the Evergreen Forest: Basil and Brenda Go for a Stroll”

By Hazel Thompson

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781728397603

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781728397610

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Hazel Thompson lives in Hampshire. She works in the education sector and in her spare time, enjoys reading and walking her dog.

