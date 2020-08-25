Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First meeting of Uzbekistan – Indian Committee for Coordination and Promotion of Practical Implementation of Bilateral Agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 06:14am EDT

First meeting of Uzbekistan - Indian Committee for Coordination and Promotion of Practical Implementation of Bilateral Agreements

On August 24 this year, the first meeting of Uzbekistan - Indian Committee for Coordination and Promotion of Practical Implementation of Bilateral Agreements was held via videoconference. The meeting was co-chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs F. Arziyev from the Uzbek side and the Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan from the Indian side.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the hokimiyat of Andijan region of Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of India's Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare and the General Administration Department of the Government of Gujarat.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov addressed the meeting. He outlined the role of the Committee in the effective promotion of joint projects and initiatives, emphasized priorities for further interaction between the parties.

The current state and prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics spheres, as well as measures taken by the governments of the two countries to mitigate the economic consequences of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic were discussed at the meeting.

The parties discussed issues related to the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education and infrastructure development. As noted, 98 investment and trade agreements were signed for $2.3 billion within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

Further steps were considered to accelerate the preparation and signing of the Agreement on Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments and the Agreement on Preferential Trade.

Following the event, an agreement was reached to take additional practical measures to ensure the qualitative and timely implementation of bilateral agreements, as well as to hold the next meeting of the Committee in the 4th quarter this year.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 10:13:45 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aWORLD HEALTH ENERGY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:22aBANK OF MONTREAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aCANCER GENETICS MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Cancer Genetics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
06:17aAPPLE : to open India online store in September - Bloomberg News
RE
06:17aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Appellate Court Grants Uber And Lyft Temporary Relief From Re-Classifying Drivers As Employees
AQ
06:17aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Decision Does Not Necessarily Deliver Unconscionability To Franchise Arbitrations
AQ
06:17aCUMMINS : District Court Upholds Foreign Mark Owner's Opposition Based On ‘Genuine Right Ownership' Ground
AQ
06:17a"OH, WE WERE JUST LEAVING!" : California Court Halts Order Requiring Uber And Lyft To Reclassify Drivers
AQ
06:17aRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Sustainable Bonds To Be Traded On TSX
AQ
06:16aGold slips as risk sentiment improves
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
3CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Kirin, China Mengniu give up on sale deal for Australia's Lion-Dairy
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group