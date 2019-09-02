First mystery shopping campaigns under MiFID II: the AMF examines the practices of 11 retail banks

The AMF has been carrying out mystery shopping since 2011 to assess the conditions under which financial products are marketed, on the basis of the process of assessing of the 'customer' profile and needs, as well as the advice provided. One year after the implementation of MIFID II, how are practices progressing?

One of the key objectives of the MiFID II rules, which entered into force on 3 January 2018, was to enhance investor protection. To obtain concrete information and observe bank advisers in investment advisory situations, the AMF carried out two campaigns between December 2018 and February 2019, representing 220 mystery visits to the 11 main banking institutions all over France. The risk appetite of these mystery visitors was based on the traditional risk-averse and risk-loving scenarios already used in previous years.

A 'new customer' profile for the first time in a branch In addition to the 'prospective customer' coming to get advice on investing a donation of €70,000, for the first time, the AMF tested the profile of a 'new customer' wanting to open a deposit account, make a deposit and subscribe to a financial product. The scenarios were also designed specifically to take account of the new MiFID II requirements on points such as risks and information about costs and charges. Various scenarios tested since 2010:

The AMF has conducted a total of 21 mystery shopping campaigns based on various scenarios. Over the years, practices concerning the determination and assessment of the customer's needs have been tested using the profiles of a young professional, a risk-taker or risk-averse customer, and an online banking customer.