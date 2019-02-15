First of Twelve New Aspen Dental Practices in North Carolina Opens to Make Access to Care Easier in the Tar Heel State

The new Aspen
Dental office at 679
West Fleming Drive expanded dental care access in the Morganton
community after opening on Thurs., Feb. 14. The office is located in
Burke County – which has been designated as a dental health professional
shortage area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The new practice offers extended hours: Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m.
to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as
well as select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.
Katie Heald, D.D.S., who received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree
from Virginia Commonwealth University, leads the new practice. Dr. Heald
and her team will provide dental
services ranging from dentures and preventive care, to general
dentistry and restoration.
In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen
Dental office will bring:
-
Free new patient exams and X-rays to those without insurance;
-
An on-site denture lab to facilitate quick turnaround of
custom-crafted dentures, repairs, relines or adjustments (on all
dentures – not just those purchased at Aspen Dental), as well as a Denture
Money Back Guarantee; and
-
A variety of financing options.
To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com
and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (828) 219-3229
or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).
About Aspen Dental Offices
Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the
barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making
dentistry easier for patients. With more than 700 offices in 39 states,
Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and
denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and
services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended
hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million
patients in 2018.
About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and
administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient
care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for
the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for
clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering
care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced
business professionals who are committed to making their practices a
success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations
related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment,
accounting and marketing.
