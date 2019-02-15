Log in
First of Twelve New Aspen Dental Practices in North Carolina Opens to Make Access to Care Easier in the Tar Heel State

02/15/2019 | 09:55am EST

The new Aspen Dental office at 679 West Fleming Drive expanded dental care access in the Morganton community after opening on Thurs., Feb. 14. The office is located in Burke County – which has been designated as a dental health professional shortage area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new practice offers extended hours: Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

Katie Heald, D.D.S., who received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, leads the new practice. Dr. Heald and her team will provide dental services ranging from dentures and preventive care, to general dentistry and restoration.

In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the new Aspen Dental office will bring:

  • Free new patient exams and X-rays to those without insurance;
  • An on-site denture lab to facilitate quick turnaround of custom-crafted dentures, repairs, relines or adjustments (on all dentures – not just those purchased at Aspen Dental), as well as a Denture Money Back Guarantee; and
  • A variety of financing options.

To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; or call (828) 219-3229 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers to better dental care, better smiles and better lives by making dentistry easier for patients. With more than 700 offices in 39 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they’ve always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2019
