First-of-its-Kind Healthcare Benefit Now Offered for Free with HSA Membership

Sterling Administration Provides an Innovative Financial Tool and
Membership Organization to Plan for Aging and End-of-Life Caregiving
Sterling
Administration, a leading provider of health savings accounts
(HSAs), flexible spending accounts and other insurance-supplement
programs, has announced it will now offer Amazing
Care Network (ACN) for free to all of its Premium HSA accountholders
on employer-sponsored HSA plans.
Amazing Care Network is an entirely new concept that fills a financial
gap when end-of-life needs (both yours or a relative’s) arise, by
providing funding for items not covered by medical and long-term care
insurance. Through an anonymous donor function, ACN adds the concept of
crowd-funding for legitimate caregiving needs. In addition to the
financial saving program, ACN also includes access to retired physicians
and pharmacists who can answer questions and membership to an in-person
social network.
Nearly 10,000 Americans are aging into Medicare each day—a trend called
the “Silver Tsunami.” It is estimated that 40 million Americans work as
unpaid caregivers to family members. Amazing Care Network is Sterling
Administration’s answer to a growing problem that is void of solutions
in the market.
“We believe the three pillars of ACN—financial security, resources and
networking—will help members be the authors of their lives and
end-of-life journey,” said Sterling Administration CEO Cora Tellez. “It
offers the financial benefits and security of a dedicated savings
account, combined with advantages of platforms like MeetUp, GoFundMe and
WebMD. We are integrating all the tools in one place.”
Amazing Care Network provides individuals or their caregivers with
everything they would need in an end-of-life situation, from medical and
pharmaceutical guidance to social and financial support.
“To our knowledge, this type of program has never been done before,”
said Tellez. “ACN originated from a deeply personal experience, and I
found there was something missing from the marketplace. There is an
expense associated with aging, as well as an emotional toll. Amazing
Care was created as an answer to unmet needs.”
The ACN benefit will be grouped with Sterling Administration’s Premium
HSA plan and is open to enrollment at any time of the year. Employers
can offer this benefit, or it can be purchased by individuals. Like an
HSA or FSA, the money can be allocated for a specific purpose, and there
are post-tax savings options, as well. A limited-use debit card is
provided as part of the program with customizable spending parameters.
Access to the curated set of aging resources includes membership in
Physician Friends of the Family and Schools of Clinical Pharmacy.
The in-person networking aspect builds off Tellez’s principle that “at
any age, you can build a network. And aging well is so much better in
the company of family and friends.” Sterling hosts social gatherings
specifically for those dealing with aging and/or end-of-life caregiving.
ACN Member Carlie Headapohl explained her decision to participate in the
program. “Having elderly parents who are 86 and 88, I feel strongly that
we need to somehow figure out how to navigate this phase of life
together. I think we all need to be aware of the fact that we’re going
to have to tap into funds later in life for out-of-pocket medical
expenses, which are really getting out of control.”
Bringing together services and resources, “ACN helps preserve
independence, control and grace in a truly unique way,” explained
Tellez. “ACN offers something millions of people need. At Sterling, we
are dedicated to changing the landscape of health benefits, providing
complex, yet personal, solutions where no one else is.”
To learn more about ACN or to bring an event to your community, visit amazingcarenetwork.com.
