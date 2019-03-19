First-of-its-Kind Healthcare Benefit Now Offered for Free with HSA Membership

Sterling Administration Provides an Innovative Financial Tool and Membership Organization to Plan for Aging and End-of-Life Caregiving

Sterling Administration, a leading provider of health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts and other insurance-supplement programs, has announced it will now offer Amazing Care Network (ACN) for free to all of its Premium HSA accountholders on employer-sponsored HSA plans.

Amazing Care Network is an entirely new concept that fills a financial gap when end-of-life needs (both yours or a relative’s) arise, by providing funding for items not covered by medical and long-term care insurance. Through an anonymous donor function, ACN adds the concept of crowd-funding for legitimate caregiving needs. In addition to the financial saving program, ACN also includes access to retired physicians and pharmacists who can answer questions and membership to an in-person social network.

Nearly 10,000 Americans are aging into Medicare each day—a trend called the “Silver Tsunami.” It is estimated that 40 million Americans work as unpaid caregivers to family members. Amazing Care Network is Sterling Administration’s answer to a growing problem that is void of solutions in the market.

“We believe the three pillars of ACN—financial security, resources and networking—will help members be the authors of their lives and end-of-life journey,” said Sterling Administration CEO Cora Tellez. “It offers the financial benefits and security of a dedicated savings account, combined with advantages of platforms like MeetUp, GoFundMe and WebMD. We are integrating all the tools in one place.”

Amazing Care Network provides individuals or their caregivers with everything they would need in an end-of-life situation, from medical and pharmaceutical guidance to social and financial support.

“To our knowledge, this type of program has never been done before,” said Tellez. “ACN originated from a deeply personal experience, and I found there was something missing from the marketplace. There is an expense associated with aging, as well as an emotional toll. Amazing Care was created as an answer to unmet needs.”

The ACN benefit will be grouped with Sterling Administration’s Premium HSA plan and is open to enrollment at any time of the year. Employers can offer this benefit, or it can be purchased by individuals. Like an HSA or FSA, the money can be allocated for a specific purpose, and there are post-tax savings options, as well. A limited-use debit card is provided as part of the program with customizable spending parameters.

Access to the curated set of aging resources includes membership in Physician Friends of the Family and Schools of Clinical Pharmacy.

The in-person networking aspect builds off Tellez’s principle that “at any age, you can build a network. And aging well is so much better in the company of family and friends.” Sterling hosts social gatherings specifically for those dealing with aging and/or end-of-life caregiving.

ACN Member Carlie Headapohl explained her decision to participate in the program. “Having elderly parents who are 86 and 88, I feel strongly that we need to somehow figure out how to navigate this phase of life together. I think we all need to be aware of the fact that we’re going to have to tap into funds later in life for out-of-pocket medical expenses, which are really getting out of control.”

Bringing together services and resources, “ACN helps preserve independence, control and grace in a truly unique way,” explained Tellez. “ACN offers something millions of people need. At Sterling, we are dedicated to changing the landscape of health benefits, providing complex, yet personal, solutions where no one else is.”

To learn more about ACN or to bring an event to your community, visit amazingcarenetwork.com.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration, based in Oakland, California is a minority and woman-owned healthcare administrator serving employer organizations and individuals nationwide. Sterling works with a variety of brokers to offer competitive and value-added HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, POPs and COBRA coverage, as well as expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing and PPACA requirements. Founded in 2004, Sterling is large enough to offer the most advanced technology and services, yet small enough to provide a personalized experience. Sterling excels in translating the complex marketplace into practical and easily manageable financial wellness tools. For more information, visit sterlingadministration.com or call our customer service team at 800.617.4729.

