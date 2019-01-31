First patient treated with gp-ASIT+™ within the framework of the confirmatory Phase III study in grass pollen rhinitis

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a Belgian
biopharmaceutical company specialized in the research and development of
innovative allergy immunotherapy products, today announces the treatment
of the first patient in the confirmatory Phase III study with gp-ASIT+™
in grass pollen rhinitis at the Memmingen medical center in Germany.
The patients in this study are being enrolled in accordance with an
improved protocol based on the lessons learned from the first Phase III
study, which has already demonstrated the efficacy of gp-ASIT+™
compared to the placebo, to target the most allergic patients, who
respond better to treatment, with more accurate monitoring thanks to the
use of an electronic diary.
The study foresees the inclusion of a total of 624 patients, in 79
centers in 6 European countries, who have a regular history of high
pollen exposure. All of the patients should be treated before the start
of the next pollen season. The last-patient-last-visit is scheduled for
the third quarter of 2019, and the results could be available by
December 2019.
The primary objective of this study is a 20% reduction in the Combined
Symptom and Medication Score (CSMS) in the treated group compared to
placebo (i.e. an absolute score difference versus placebo of at least
-0.30).
The German health authority, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), has
confirmed that this confirmatory Phase III study should, assuming the
primary objective is met, allow the Company to file a Marketing
Authorization Application (MAA) for gp-ASIT+™ in Germany, with
the possibility of extending this authorization to other European
countries in line with international guidelines.
gp-ASIT+™ is an innovative compound of natural allergen fragments,
without adjuvant, administered by subcutaneous injection. A three-week
treatment (4 visits to the doctor) should enable allergic patients to be
protected for the entire grass pollen season.
Michel Baijot, CEO of ASIT biotech, comments: “The treatment
of the study’s first patient with gp-ASIT+™ has been undertaken in
accordance with the improved clinical protocol and in line with our
roadmap, which foresees the inclusion of all patients in the study
before the start of the next pollen season. We believe that the
qualities of gp-ASIT+™, whose efficacy and safety profile were confirmed
during previous clinical trials on several hundred patients, make it a
product candidate that could meet the clearly-expressed needs of
allergic patients, i.e. shorter and better-tolerated treatments. This is
why we have decided to focus our resources and development efforts on
this unique compound. If the results are conclusive, and subject to the
approval of the PEI, gp-ASIT+™ could become the first peptide-based
allergen immunotherapy product registered on the German market, one of
the largest markets in terms of the prevalence of grass pollen rhinitis”.
About gp-ASIT+™
gp-ASIT+™ product candidate for the
treatment of grass pollen rhinitis consists of a mixture of natural
allergen fragments obtained from a purified specific proteinic extract
from Lolium perenne pollen. In contrast to the synthetized
peptides, the natural peptides (70% of the fragments ranging from
1,000<MW<10,000) include a wide range of epitopes that stimulate the
immune system with optimal complexity.
The administration schedule of the treatment is of short duration
compared with currently commercialized treatments. This constitutes a
major competitive advantage to improve the acceptance and the compliance
of the patients. In addition, the administration schedule includes
successive injections with half of the visit dose in both arms, an
innovative solution that enables the delivery of the total dose
necessary for the therapeutic effect in a faster and safer way. Finally,
the product candidate is formulated without adjuvant, which increases
the long-term safety of the product by decreasing the local and general
reactogenicity as well as the frequency of the adverse events, which
represents a further advantage in markets less permissive to adjuvanted
formulations (e.g. US).
Except for the clinical efficacy during natural grass pollen exposure
that was investigated in the first phase III clinical study with
gp-ASIT+™, all the above-mentioned characteristics have been
demonstrated in the already conducted clinical studies.
The phase III clinical study of gp-ASIT+™ was conducted in 67 clinical
centers in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy and
Spain, and involved 554 randomized patients suffering from grass pollen
rhinoconjunctivitis.
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of
breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.
Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is
currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ and house dust mite:
hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could
significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company
believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be
applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com
Forward-looking statements
All statements in this
announcement that do not relate to historical facts and events are
“forward-looking statements”. In some cases, these forward-looking
statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,”
“intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “potential,”
“predict,” “project,” “target,” “seek” or “should” or, in each case,
their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by
discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future
events or intentions. Forward-looking statements include statements
regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks
and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on
circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these risks
and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as
a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements are made
only as of the date of this announcement and, without prejudice to the
Company’s obligations under applicable law in relation to disclosure and
ongoing information, the Company does not intend, and does not assume
any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements set forth in
this announcement.
Legal notice - The Company is responsible for the information
contained in this press release.
This announcement does not
constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or
any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares of ASIT
biotech SA (the “Company” and the “Shares”). Any purchase of,
subscription for or application for, shares to be issued in connection
with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of
information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as
the case may be. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus and
the information contained herein is for information purposes only and
does not purport to be full or complete. Investors should not subscribe
for any Shares except on the basis of the information contained in the
prospectus that the Company expects to publish after its approval by the
Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority, and which can then be
obtained at the Company’s registered office and on www.asitbiotech.com
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or
into the United States or to any U.S. person within the meaning of the
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The
Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act
and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to
an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
The Company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any
portion of the intended offering of Shares in the United States, and
does not intend to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United
States.
This announcement and the information contained herein are not for
publication, distribution or release in or into the United States,
Australia, Canada, Japan or any jurisdiction where to do so would
constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005884/en/