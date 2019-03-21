Log in
FirstBank Employees Go Undercover as Servers; Pay for Hundreds of Diners in “Give it Forward” Campaign to Inspire Goodwill for Arizona Gives Day

03/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Phoenix, Arizona, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good”, will surprise local diners by picking up the tab at select eateries on March 21 and March 22.

0_medium_bankingforgood_CMYKdarkblueFDIC.png


Bank employees will pose as servers at two popular restaurants (one in Old Town Scottsdale and one in Gilbert) as part of their annual “Give it Forward” campaign. When the bill arrives, patrons will then learn their waiter’s/waitress’ true identity, and that their tab is being paid for by FirstBank – all to encourage goodwill and donations for Arizona Gives Day, the annual 24-hour online giving campaign held on April 2.

“This is a fun way to remind folks about the power of kindness and how small gestures can add up to make a big, collective impact. That’s the idea behind Arizona Gives Day anyhow,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix Market President of FirstBank. “If we could get every lucky recipient to donate to their favorite Arizona Gives Day charity -- even if it’s a small amount – we could theoretically help thousands of deserving people.”

This is the third year FirstBank has done its “Give it Forward” campaign to promote Arizona Gives Day. In 2018, FirstBank pumped free fuel for drivers. In 2017, FirstBank presidents disguised themselves as Fry’s Food baggers and paid for shoppers’ groceries. Thanks, in part, to these efforts Arizona Gives Day has experienced year-over-year increases in new donors and donations.

“FirstBank employees look forward to these events every year; it not only motivates people to give back to causes they care about, but it lets us connect with members of the community face-to-face and show we truly are banking for good,” said Joel Johnson, East Valley Market President of FirstBank.

Arizona Gives Day, which is hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum, has raised a record $3.2 million for over 900 nonprofits last year. FirstBank has been the presenting sponsor of Arizona Gives Day since its inception in 2013, helping the program raise more than $13.4 million for charities statewide. 

Arizonans are encouraged to schedule a donation in advance or set a reminder on their calendars to participate on Arizona Gives Day (April 2) at AZGives.org. Beneficiaries include a wide range of nonprofits including: arts and culture, children and youth, community development, health services, animal welfare and more.                          

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $18 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.


# # #

Chandra Brin
FirstBank
303-235-1402
chandra.brin@efirstbank.com

Josh Weiss
10 to 1 Public Relations
480-789-0743
josh@10to1pr.com

Laura Slawny
10 to 1 Public Relations
480-868-9423
laura@10to1pr.com

