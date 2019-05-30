FirstBank and Rio Grande Team Up to Support LGBTQ Youth During Pride

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is teaming up with Colorado’s favorite TexMex eatery, the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to benefit Rainbow Alley, a safe space and support program for LGBTQ youth.





During Pride Month (June 1 – June 30, 2019), FirstBank will donate $3 to Rainbow Alley for each Hibiscus Spritz drink purchased at the following Rio Grande locations:

Denver: 1525 Blake Street

Boulder: 1101 Walnut Street

Lone Tree: 9535 Park Meadows Drive

“We want to build a more diverse and inclusive Colorado, and help all communities, including our LGBTQ community, thrive,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “LGBTQ youth can often face obstacles, and Rainbow Alley provides much needed services, from support groups, counseling to health programs. We’re proud to not only help a life-changing cause, but help our business community, too, by partnering with a beloved Colorado grown restaurant.”

In previous years, the bank partnered with local businesses, including gourmet popsicle purveyor, Aikopops, and Denver’s favorite ice creamery, Little Man Ice Cream, to create specialty treats to benefit the LBGTQ youth focused nonprofit. This represents the first year FirstBank is expanding the promotion outside Denver and hosting it for an entire month.

“With a very diverse staff of over 700 employees at Rio Grande Mexican Restaurants, this is a perfect fit for us and our shared values to support a more inclusive Colorado,” said Jason Barrett, CEO of Rio Grande.

“We’re so thrilled that two community-minded companies are joining forces to support our cause,” said Karen McCleery, Director of Development for The Center, an LGBTQ nonprofit and community center, which runs the Rainbow Alley program. “It’s organizations like FirstBank that enable us to provide resources needed to advance the nearly 50,000 LGBTQ individuals here, and make a positive difference in their lives.”

More than one hundred FirstBank employees will also be participating in PrideFest, the largest LGBTQ celebration in the Rocky Mountain region. On Sunday, June 16, from 9-11 a.m. outside 1617 E. Colfax Ave., FirstBank will be giving out Kona Ice rainbow snow cones, Mile High City Sliders and other goodies.

This event is one of many that FirstBank participates in which reflects the organization’s companywide mantra of “banking for good” – a longtime philosophy to always do what’s right for customers, communities and employees. To learn more about “banking for good” visit https://www.efirstbank.com/bankingforgood.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

About the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Legendary Margs. Tasty Mexican. Good people. After many life-changing adventures through Mexico, three guys from the Gulf Coast opened the doors of the Rio in 1986 with these founding principles in mind and at heart. From that moment, it’s every single person who’s stepped through those doors that’s helped grow the tradition. It’s in the air. On every plate of food. It builds with each conversation. What started over 30 years ago, are the times still craved today in all six of the Rio’s Colorado locations (Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Greeley, Frisco, Park Meadows). Visit www.riograndemexican.com/

About The Center

The Center opened in 1976 and over the years has grown to become the largest community center in the Rocky Mountain region, giving voice to Colorado’s LGBT community and playing a pivotal role in statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination. Today the Center is focused on fulfilling its mission – to engage, empower, enrich and advance the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community of Colorado – by ensuring that every member of the LGBT community has access to the programs and resources they need to live happy, healthy, and productive lives. The Center currently operates on an annual budget of $2.2 million, employs 20 staff members and utilizes more than 500 community volunteers to serve more than 47,000 people each year. www.glbtcolorado.org.

About Rainbow Alley

Rainbow Alley is a safe space supporting LGBTQ youth and their allies ages 11 to 21, providing a drop-in space, youth-led events and activities, counseling and support groups, health services, and life services, all in a warm, welcoming, and supportive environment. www.glbtcolorado.org/programs/rainbow-alley/.

