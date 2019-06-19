FirstBuild : Launches Crowdfunding for The Forge Clear Ice System

From the heart of bourbon country into homes across the U.S. comes an exciting innovation in clear ice technology

FirstBuild, a global co-creation community backed by GE Appliances, has revolutionized the way enthusiasts of fine spirits can achieve clear ice at home with the launch of the Forge Clear Ice System. The appliance incubator and creator of the popular Opal Nugget Ice Maker™ is offering Forge for presale, beginning today, through a crowdfunding campaign at ForgeClearIce.com.

Clear ice, free from the impurities and trapped air that typically cloud ice, is the gold standard for connoisseurs of fine bourbon, whiskey and other spirits. A large sphere is the best way for bourbon connoisseurs to enjoy clear ice, as it melts slowly, allowing the flavor to blossom.

Traditional methods of clear-ice creation, however, usually require about 24 hours of freeze time plus dedicated freezer space—and the results are often inconsistent.

The Forge Clear Ice System is unlike any appliance available today. The two-component system includes both a self-contained ice maker that makes large clear gems of ice on your home bar (no freezer space or plumbing required), and the world’s first ice press with integrated heaters.

The clear ice maker creates large, gem-shaped clear ice in just hours and holds the gems at the ideal temperature. The heated press then shapes the gems into crystal-like spheres in about a minute with virtually no preheat or recovery time needed.

“Our engineers have worked alongside whiskey experts and enthusiasts to create both an innovative way to make clear ice at home, and an experience that creates a wow every time,” said Larry Portaro, executive director of FirstBuild.

This is not FirstBuild’s first foray into fine ice making. It is the inventor of the fan-favorite Opal Nugget Ice Maker™, a home system that creates chewable, crunchable, flavor-preserving nuggets. Opal was also brought to market through the crowdfunding support of FirstBuild’s more than 30,000 community members and ice enthusiasts.

The product’s value is so compelling that it’s already garnered attention from bourbon and whiskey insiders. Fred Minnick, spirits author, historian and editor-in-chief of Bourbon Plus, has signed on as spokesman for Forge.

“We’re living in the golden age of distilled spirits, and even if you’ve been enjoying these wonderful spirits near your whole life, clear ice is a game changer,” Minnick said. “If you’ve read my books, you know I wouldn’t ordinarily recommend putting ice in your whiskey. But there’s a reason why Forge is the first product I’ve endorsed.”

The Forge Clear Ice System, which includes the countertop clear ice maker, the heated press and specially engineered ice tongs, is available now for crowdfunding at www.ForgeClearIce.com. The system will have an estimated MSRP of $1,499 when it comes into production, but with significant discounts offered to early adopters in the crowdfunding period. Those taking advantage of presale opportunities during crowdfunding can use the code FORGE to get the best pricing available. Once funded, the Forge Clear Ice System is expected to begin shipping to consumers in 2020.

