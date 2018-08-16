Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FirstHealth of Carolinas : Prediabetes Screening Event- Hoke

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 02:31am CEST

You can prevent Type 2 Diabetes!

Free Screening Event

Blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and BMI

Thursday, August 16 & 23, 1 - 4 p.m.

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Hoke Campus, 6408 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, NC 28376

For more information contact Samantha Allen at (910) 715-6271 or seallen@firsthealth.org

You may have prediabetes at be at risk for Type 2 Diabetes if you:

  • Are 45 years of age or older
  • Are overweight
  • Have a family history of type 2 diabetes
  • Are physically active fewer than 3 times per week
  • Ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes) or gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds

Disclaimer

FirstHealth of the Carolinas Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 00:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04aChina commerce ministry says new round of trade talks to be held with U.S. in late August
RE
03:56aU.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid
RE
03:54aU.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid
RE
03:46aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Low Average Earnings Growth Continues (Media Release)
PU
03:46aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.4 per cent (Media Release)
PU
03:23aTRUMP SAYS HIS STEEL TARIFFS WILL SAVE THE U.S. INDUSTRY : Wsj
RE
03:16aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese leaders send congratulatory messages to Cambodia’s Hun Sen on election victory
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aJapan export growth slows as U.S.-bound shipments fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5MIMEDX GROUP INC : MIMEDX : Health Insurer Shuns 'Unproven' Amniotic-Tissue Products -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.