FirstHealth of Carolinas : Prediabetes Screening Event- Hoke

You can prevent Type 2 Diabetes!

Free Screening Event

Blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and BMI

Thursday, August 16 & 23, 1 - 4 p.m.

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Hoke Campus, 6408 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, NC 28376

For more information contact Samantha Allen at (910) 715-6271 or seallen@firsthealth.org

You may have prediabetes at be at risk for Type 2 Diabetes if you: