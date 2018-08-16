FirstHealth of Carolinas : Prediabetes Screening Event- Hoke

You can prevent Type 2 Diabetes!
Free Screening Event
Blood sugar, blood pressure, weight and BMI
Thursday, August 16 & 23, 1 - 4 p.m.
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Hoke Campus, 6408 Fayetteville Road, Raeford, NC 28376
For more information contact Samantha Allen at (910) 715-6271 or seallen@firsthealth.org
You may have prediabetes at be at risk for Type 2 Diabetes if you:
-
Are 45 years of age or older
-
Are overweight
-
Have a family history of type 2 diabetes
-
Are physically active fewer than 3 times per week
-
Ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes) or gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds
