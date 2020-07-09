Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FirstLight Power : Elects Phil Giudice Board Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

Former top MA energy official brings deep private-sector and industry experience

FirstLight Power, operator of Northfield Mountain energy storage facility and other hydroelectric, solar, and energy-storage assets in Massachusetts and Connecticut, has elected Phil Giudice as chair of its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005851/en/

PHIL GIUDICE has been elected chair of the board of FirstLight Power, operators of hydroelectric, energy storage, and solar in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Giudice is a former top Massachusetts energy official and leader of multiple next-generation energy firms. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHIL GIUDICE has been elected chair of the board of FirstLight Power, operators of hydroelectric, energy storage, and solar in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Giudice is a former top Massachusetts energy official and leader of multiple next-generation energy firms. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Giudice is a former Massachusetts Undersecretary of Energy and Commissioner of Energy Resources; a current director of the Northeast Clean Energy Council and advisory board member of the Union of Concerned Scientists; and a former executive and director for energy innovation startups Ambri, EnerNOC (now EnelX), FirstFuel (now Uplight), and Nexus (now Aclara). He joined FirstLight’s 6 member board in September 2019.

“I’m honored and excited to be chairing FirstLight’s board at this time to build on the century of operating clean, reliable hydropower for our cleaner energy future. Initially FirstLight’s resources powered the industrial revolution in Connecticut and Massachusetts and now are positioned to accelerate our transition to our decarbonized energy future harnessing the full potential of offshore wind, solar and electrification of our transportation and fossil end uses.”

“FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain, the largest storage resource in New England is well positioned to fulfill the needs identified in study after study to fully harness the economic and environmental benefits of the gigawatts of offshore wind now under development” Mr. Giudice added. “I also cherish the role FirstLight plays as steward of thousands of acres of beautiful land, rivers, and lakes enjoyed every year by hikers, boaters, campers, and so many other visitors.”

FirstLight CEO John Shue said: “In the time Phil has served as a director of FirstLight, he’s brought keen strategic insight to the boardroom and strengthened our connections with stakeholders throughout the energy industry, policymakers and regulators, and advocates for the clean energy future we’re all committed to. I know Phil will be a strong leader and wise partner for our board and executive team.”

Ian A. Bowles, former Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said of Mr. Giudice’s election as chair: "Phil has a truly unique skill set to provide Board leadership for FirstLight, having been not only a highly successful entrepreneur and longtime industry thought leader, but also as someone who envisioned and put in place landmark energy market rules as a top state regulator.“

During his more than 40 years of experience in the energy field, Mr. Giudice has also served as founding board member, Treasurer and Vice Chair for the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), board chair of the National Association of Energy Officials as well as on US Department of Energy’s State Energy Advisory Board, Energy Efficiency and Renewables Advisory Committee and State Energy Efficiency Action Network.

A geologist by training, Mr. Giudice earned his Masters in Business Administration from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College, Masters in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona, and Bachelors in Geology from the University of New Hampshire.

ABOUT FIRSTLIGHT POWER

FirstLight’s mission is to provide safe and affordable energy solutions leading to a cleaner, more reliable energy future. We are dedicated to being conscientious stewards promoting a greener environment in our communities. Based in Burlington, Mass., with operating offices in Northfield, Mass. and New Milford, Conn., FirstLight operates a diversified electric-generation portfolio including hydroelectric, pumped-storage hydro, battery storage, and solar. FirstLight also provides, under our federal operating licenses, stewardship of and recreational access to 14,000 acres of land and waters along the Connecticut, Housatonic, Shetucket, Still, and Quinebaug Rivers.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pAptahem enters a collaboration with University Health Network in Canada to test Apta-1 in a coronavirus model
AQ
02:51pAM BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited and Its Subsidiaries Following Acquisition Announcement
BU
02:51pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Investors
BU
02:47pPORTNOY LAW : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of GEO Group Investors
GL
02:46pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand For Bio-based Polymers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:46pREYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Financing for Graham Packaging Company, Inc.
BU
02:42pSPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:41pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Announces New Head of Casualty Claims
PU
02:39pBrattle Economists Release Updated Assessment Through June 2020 on COVID-19 Impacts on Energy Industry
PR
02:38pATI Physical Therapy Welcomes Anne Berens as Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
3SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group