FirstRand : Connecting the dots in our food systems

So far the organic rice has attracted three main buyers from Jakarta and Semarang who regularly buys from APOB. Demand from local consumers in Boyolali is also growing. 'Consumers from Boyolali are individuals who come and buy directly from us because it is cheaper to buy from farmers rather than from supermarket,' Murbowo adds.

Murbowo doesn't hide the fact that the market for organic rice is still limited. In Legi Market, a central market in Solo -around 25 kilometres of Boyolali- it is almost impossible to find organic rice.

Every night, rice comes in a bulk from neighbouring districts such as Klaten, Sragen and Boyolali. While at a supermarket, the price of organic rice is quite high, compared to the price set by APOB. In general, organic rice is 50-70 per cent higher in price than conventional rice.

Despite the challenges, Murbowo sees an opportunity to expand the organic rice market. 'To reach more people, we can sell several types of rice quality. For instance, we sell the rice with a broken percentage of less than 10% to our regular buyers. For the general public, we can sell the one with a broken percentage of 10-20%. The fracture itself doesn't affect nutrition content,' he adds.