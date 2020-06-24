FirstShot Centers, LLC Creates a Digital Asset for Financing

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - FirstShot Centers, LLC "FirstShot" has created a Digital Asset Platform and Compliance solution for the financing of acquisitions and repurposing of empty and undervalued big box retail properties located in the United States.

The Digital Security is also known as an STO. This is a digitized, asset-backed security that utilizes Blockchain technology. STO is the abbreviation and brand for Securitized Token Offering. Liquidity is provided by Token Exchanges with a trading platform similar to those of a typical Stock Exchange.

FirstShot has received acceptance of the filing to the SEC and has engaged a broker dealer as placement agent for the securities. The firm is conducting due diligence for compliance. FirstShot is reviewing listing requirements of several Token Exchanges and anticipates making application to tzero, NYSTIX and the Malta Digital Exchange.

FirstShot has engaged a platform service provider, transfer agent, blockchain / token attorney and a CEO. The initial offering documentation is $1 per token for $100 million USD to be followed by 3 more identical offerings for a total of $400 million.

FirstShot Center's business model is to acquire, repurpose and manage malls and big box stores throughout the United States. The financing model of digital securities is another important piece of the overall business opportunity.

FirstShot Centers, LLC is a private, limited liability corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Email brian@firstshotcenters.com or go to www.firstshotcenters.com

Social media tabs at firstshotcenters.com

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. FirstShot undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.

