FirstShot Centers, LLC Has Specialty Outlet Mall Concept

06/10/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) - FirstShot Centers, LLC "FirstShot" in 2018 initiated a specialty use concept for vacant malls and big box stores throughout the United States. A management team of superstars including CEO, CFO/CPA, Corporate Secretary, Paralegal, Property Managers, System Managers, and a Full Stack Web Developer was assembled by FirstShot. In turn, the team developed the specialty mall concept and a comprehensive business plan was prepared. Potential acquisitions were identified and potential tenants in a specialized field were consulted.

Online shopping is a multi billion dollar industry and is one factor which has caused a change in American retail. Shopping malls, big box stores and superstores litter the American landscape. Purchase prices are a fraction of replacement costs. Nationally more than half a billion square feet of retail space sits empty, which is the equivalent of more than 14,000 shopping malls.

FirstShot Center's business model is to acquire, repurpose and manage malls and big box stores throughout the United States.

FirstShot Centers, LLC is a private, limited liability corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For additional information email brian@firstshotcenters.com and or go to firstshotcenters.com

Social media tabs at firstshotcenters.com
This news release is number 1 in June 2020
News releases are cataloged on firstshotcenters.com

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This material contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. FirstShot undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57656


© Newsfilecorp 2020
