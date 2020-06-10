FirstShot Centers, LLC Has Specialty Outlet Mall Concept

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) - FirstShot Centers, LLC "FirstShot" in 2018 initiated a specialty use concept for vacant malls and big box stores throughout the United States. A management team of superstars including CEO, CFO/CPA, Corporate Secretary, Paralegal, Property Managers, System Managers, and a Full Stack Web Developer was assembled by FirstShot. In turn, the team developed the specialty mall concept and a comprehensive business plan was prepared. Potential acquisitions were identified and potential tenants in a specialized field were consulted.

Online shopping is a multi billion dollar industry and is one factor which has caused a change in American retail. Shopping malls, big box stores and superstores litter the American landscape. Purchase prices are a fraction of replacement costs. Nationally more than half a billion square feet of retail space sits empty, which is the equivalent of more than 14,000 shopping malls.

FirstShot Center's business model is to acquire, repurpose and manage malls and big box stores throughout the United States.

FirstShot Centers, LLC is a private, limited liability corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

