Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Firstgroup : ESCWA observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 05:45am EST

Beirut, 2 December 2019 (ESCWA)--The Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) held a ceremony at the United Nations House on 29 November 2019 to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Mr. Claudio Cordone, Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Affairs in Lebanon, participated in the ceremony.
The Executive Secretary of ESCWA, Ms. Rola Dashti, delivered the message of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the occasion, in which he reiterated that Israeli settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory constituted a flagrant violation of international law, reaffirming the commitment to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.
The statement of ESCWA, delivered by Mr. Mounir Tabet, Deputy Executive Secretary, highlighted the suffering of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory and around the world. It also expressed admiration for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their resistance to the injustices imposed on them, and reaffirmed the responsibility of the international community to support them in their efforts to attain their rights and uphold the values of justice, equality and freedom.
In his remarks, Mr. Cordone warned about the diminishing prospects of the establishment of a Palestinian State due to Israeli policies. He affirmed that the political and moral support that UNRWA was receiving would not be enough to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, if funding shortages were not addressed. He finally thanked Lebanon for continuing to host Palestinian refugees and stressed the need for action by its Government to ensure that they enjoy some of their most basic rights, until they are able to exercise their right of return.

A presentation by Mr. Tarik Alami, Director of the ESCWA Emerging and Conflict-related Issues Division, highlighted the impact of the Israeli occupation on the living conditions of the Palestinian people, and the Israeli policies and practices of discrimination, collective punishment, forcible transfer, and excessive and unlawful use of force. The Gaza blockade, the killing of demonstrators and settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are examples of such policies.
The ceremony was concluded by a screening of two short films: My Dream (by Al-Haq Foundation) and One Year After Start of Great March of Return (by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights), as well as a video clip of the song Be There by Ibrahim Nasrallah, which was released earlier this week to commemorate the International Day for Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

***


For more information:
-Ms Rania Harb, Public Information Assistant, +961-70-008-879; email: harb1@un.org

Disclaimer

UN-ESCWA - United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aAGAPE ATP : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
06:11aOil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut - Reuters poll
RE
06:11aLEGACY ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aROOMBA CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Roomba i7, 690, e6 & e5 Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
BU
06:10aLKS : Inside information disposal of shares by controlling shareholder
PU
06:10aVIDRALA S A : reports the transactions carried out under its share buy-back programme between 25 and 29 November 2019.
PU
06:10aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Interim Statement Q3 2019
PU
06:10aAIRBUS : Full steam ahead for TVAC testing for ExoMars
PU
06:10aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Dr. Martin Sonnenschein new chairman of the supervisory board of Heidelberg
PU
06:10aSEVERSTAL : Karelsky Okatysh received high product quality rating by voestalpine
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
4WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubri..
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Many firms have no contingency plans should U.S.-China trade war worsen - D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group