Firstrade Securities Signs with Trillium Surveyor for Trade Surveillance

Trillium, a proprietary trading and trading technology company,
announced today that Firstrade Securities, a leading online investment
firm, will now use Trillium’s Surveyor platform for trade surveillance.
“The goal for a growing firm like Firstrade is to keep the compliance
team nimble, valuing accuracy,” said Bailey Kessing, Business
Development at Trillium – “Surveyor is well suited to assist firms in
meeting those objectives.”
As regulatory oversight of trading practices and market manipulation has
increased, an efficient, cutting-edge trade surveillance platform like
Surveyor is crucial for proprietary trading firms and broker dealers to
demonstrate to regulators and customers that the firm takes its trade
surveillance obligations seriously.
“There are a number of trade surveillance vendors that address
manipulation, but we needed one that would save us time,” said Jackie
Lee, SVP, Compliance Officer at Firstrade Securities – “Trillium
Surveyor was chosen as the partner that would increase efficiency for
the compliance team as our electronic trading business continues to
grow.”
Surveyor is the only trade surveillance software that qualifies alerts
using full depth-of-book market data. Competing software vendors just
use top of book data, missing real market manipulation and producing
useless false positives.
More information on Surveyor is available
here.
About Trillium
Trillium is a diversified financial services firm operating two business
lines: Trillium Trading, a proprietary intraday trading group and
Trillium Labs, a trading technology development group and the creator of
Surveyor, a post trade analytics and market surveillance tool designed
to detect and eliminate market manipulation. Trillium is headquartered
in New York City, with trading floors in Chicago, and Miami. For
additional information, please visit www.TRLM.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005022/en/